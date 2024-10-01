Powered by RND
80 EXITS

Radio 80 EXITS
(5)
The Best Music Of Your Life. The Greatest Hits Of The 70s-80s-90s.
BarcelonaSpain70s80sPopTop 40 & ChartsSpanish

About 80 EXITS

"80 EXITS," the vibrant radio station from Barcelona, Spain, takes you back to the golden era of the 1980s with an impeccable selection of the decade's greatest hits. As part of the renowned station group, 80s Broadcasting Group, "80 EXITS" stands out for its dedication to 80s music and its ability to capture the essence of that time.

Covering the entire Catalonia region, "80 EXITS" is home to 80s enthusiasts looking to relive the glory days of pop, rock, and dance music from that decade. From the iconic hits of artists like Michael Jackson and Madonna to the catchy rhythms of bands like Duran Duran and Depeche Mode, "80 EXITS" offers an unparalleled listening experience that transports its audience to an era filled with energy and nostalgia.

Presented live with dynamic and engaging programming, "80 EXITS" ensures that each day starts with the right rhythm. In addition to music, the station also provides news updates, traffic reports, and weather forecasts to keep its listeners informed and up-to-date.

Targeting a broad audience of all ages, "80 EXITS" is more than just a radio station; it's a destination for those looking to immerse themselves in the unique atmosphere of the 1980s. With its professional approach and passion for the music of that era, "80 EXITS" has earned its reputation as the leading authority on 80s sounds in Barcelona and beyond. Tune in to "80 EXITS" and get ready for a musical journey full of memories and emotions!

