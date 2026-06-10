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Our Redeemer Lutheran Radio

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Our Redeemer Lutheran Radio
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About Our Redeemer Lutheran Radio
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The Bible tells us that we are saved by grace through faith in Christ Jesus and not by our own efforts or works (Ephesians 2:8-9). Grace Alone. Faith Alone. As Christians saved by God’s Grace, we are compelled to share this Good News freely. At Our Redeemer Lutheran Church we are proclaiming the Gospel worldwide 24/7 over our internet radio station: LIVE365:Lutheran. People of all ages can hear the Word of God taught, preached, and sung in English—with plans to include other languages in the future. It is our prayer that many will come to faith, through the work of the Holy Spirit, by listening and accepting God’s marvelous Grace!

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