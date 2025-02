This station keeps you contacted to the old, new and now!

About mysoulradio.com

My Soul Radio is an internet radio station that primarily targets urban listeners. Urban contemporary radio stations feature a playlist made up entirely of Hip Hop / Rap, Contemporary R&B, Pop, Electronica, Caribbean music and Neo Soul. Urban contemporary was developed through the characteristics of genres such as R&B and Soul. My Soul Radio will focus on those markets as well as markets that may not have sizable African – American population. Urban Contemporary music is world wide.