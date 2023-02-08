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MamaV Reggae Vibes Radio

CultureAfrobeat
MamaV Reggae Vibes Radio
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About MamaV Reggae Vibes Radio
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Born and raised in the vibrant landscapes of Guyana, MamaV’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of music and cultural expression. Growing up in a community rich with Caribbean traditions, she was surrounded by the sounds of reggae, calypso, and folk music, which shaped her love for diverse rhythms and melodies.

As a child, MamaV found solace in music, using it as a means to navigate the ups and downs of life. Her experiences—both joyous and challenging—became the foundation for her understanding of music as not just entertainment, but a vital source of healing and connection. Now in her 50s, MamaV has embraced her life’s calling: to create a space where the healing vibes of music can resonate with others, including GenX, who experienced the rise of reggae and dancehall.

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