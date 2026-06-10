Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsMadrid FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Madrid FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Madrid FM

Hits
Madrid FM
Playing now
About Madrid FM
(20)

Station website
SpanishMadridMadridSpainHits
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:10:09 AM
A company fromMADSACK