Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio Stationssoulbetty
Listen to this station in the app for free:
soulbetty
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

soulbetty

R'n'BFunkSoul
soulbetty
Playing now
About soulbetty
(20)

Betty Soul playing 24/7 only the best in Soul, Funk & R'n'B.

Station website
GermanFrankfurt am MainGermanyR'n'BFunkSoul
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 6:46:23 AM
A company fromMADSACK