Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKBZU - The Mountain 96.3 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KBZU - The Mountain 96.3 FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KBZU - The Mountain 96.3 FM

OldiesCountryClassic Rock
KBZU - The Mountain 96.3 FM
Playing now
About KBZU - The Mountain 96.3 FM
(3)

Station website
EnglishAlbuquerque NMNew MexicoUSAOldiesCountryClassic Rock
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 4:01:43 AM
A company fromMADSACK