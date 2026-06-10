Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
El Patrón 104.9 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
El Patrón 104.9 FM
Ranchera
Playing now
El Patrón 104.9 FM
About El Patrón 104.9 FM
About El Patrón 104.9 FM
About El Patrón 104.9 FM
(4)
Station website
Spanish
Xalapa
Veracruz
Mexico
Ranchera
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 12:08:50 AM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
More stations from Veracruz
More stations from Veracruz
More stations from Veracruz
Nexohits radio
Córdoba, 2000s, Electronica, Disco, 90s
Cosco FM
Ballads, Pop, Mexican Music, Hits
LA LUPE 89.5 FM
Mexican Music
LA LUPE 100.9 FM
Xalapa, Mexican Music
Pokemonforever
Xico, Video Games
Oriente Capital Radio
Los Reyes, Talk, 80s, 90s
Radio Relatinos Mix
Veracruz, Latin, Pop, Ranchera
Los 40 Veracruz
Veracruz, Top 40 & Charts
La Jarocha FM
Veracruz, Ranchera
URBANA 104.3 FM
Nogales, Latin, Reggaeton, Pop, Ranchera
Ya! FM 102.9
Veracruz, Pop, Hits
Radio Máxima Digital
Xalapa, Ballads, Pop, Rock
Más Latina 96.5
Veracruz, Latin
Digital 96.9 FM
Xalapa, Hits
Maquina 97.7 FM
Xalapa, Pop
One FM 98.5 FM
Xalapa, Electro
Los 40 Xalapa 104.1 FM
Xalapa, Pop
Magia 93.7 FM
Xalapa, Traditional music
Romantica FM
Veracruz, Ballads
Fusión 90.1 FM
Veracruz, Ballads, Classic Rock
Exa FM Veracruz
Veracruz, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
Exa FM Nogales
Nogales, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
La Mejor Veracruz
Veracruz, Latin, Zouk, Hits
La Mejor Nogales
Nogales, Latin, Zouk
95.5 Sensación FM
Xalapa, Top 40 & Charts, Top 40
La Mejor 107.1 FM Tlapacoyan
Veracruz, Ranchera
RadioViaIPi.com
Xalapa, Pop, Oldies, Electro
Éxtasis Digital 102.7 FM
Poza Rica de Hidalgo, Pop
La Fe Viva Radio
Veracruz, Christian Music, Gospel, Christian Contemporary
One 98.5 FM
Xalapa, Hits
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
20/20
True Crime
Tomorrow, Today
News, Tech News, Technology
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville
Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Founder's Story
Business, Entrepreneurship
Coffeez with Joe Shalaby
Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Careers, Management
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Rest Is History
History
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
La Mejor 93.5 FM Las Vegas
Ranchera
Radio Extremo Guila Oaxaca
Los Angeles, Latin, Salsa, Ranchera
KSLO Radio Lazer 105.3 FM
Baton Rouge, Ranchera
Pura Banda MX
Mexico City, Ranchera
Ke Buena 92.9 FM
Mexico City, Ranchera
Power 910 AM
Baton Rouge, Latin, Ranchera
KYSE La Tricolor 94.7 FM
El Paso, Ranchera
La Explosiva 106.3 FM
Los Angeles, Latin, Reggaeton, Ranchera
Pueblo Grupero Radio
San Antonio, Latin, Ranchera
KBNO Qué Bueno 97.7 FM
Denver, Ranchera
Independencia Stereo
Latin, Merengue, Ranchera
Radio Lata 98.8 HD
Mexico City, Ranchera
LaMúsicamasperrona
Mexico City, Cumbia, Ranchera, Traditional music
Carnaval Radio Medellín
Medellín, Reggaeton, Salsa, Merengue, Ranchera
Palenke.Net
Richmond, Latin, Cumbia, Ranchera
Listen to El Patrón 104.9 FM, La Mejor 93.5 FM Las Vegas and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
El Patrón 104.9 FM