Good mood, sports, big prizes, the most important news of the region, excellent promotions, varied live music and information 24 hours a day

Good mood, sports, big prizes, the most important news of the region, excellent promotions, varied live music and information 24 hours a day

About La Mejor Veracruz

The Veracruz citizens can enjoy La Mejor FM, in 100.5 FM frequency, where good mood, sports, big prizes, the most important news of the region, excellent promotions, varied live music and information 24 hours a day will help to spend some quality time.