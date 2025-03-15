Powered by RND
Downtown Hott Radio is a community based radio station.
GeorgiaUSAGospelHip HopR'n'BEnglish

About Downtown Hott Radio

Downtown Hott Radio is a community based radio station. We are in the community because we care. Since 2010 we helped several charitable organization raised money for various causes. Including AIDS/HIV, Cancer, Autism, and Lupus.
Downtown Hott Radio helps independent artists get noticed in the industry. We work with up and coming DJs, Radio Personalities, MCs, Comedians, and Poets.
Downtown Hott Radio helps small businesses to grow by offering Free Mix and Mingle with Business Cards Exchange. Plus we offer small businesses the opportunity to get on the air live and promote their business on the radio.
Downtown Hott Radio helps the youth by giving them a platform to learn about the industry. In addition to providing them with a show to discuss teens concerns.

