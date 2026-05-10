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Classic 106.9 FM

OldiesClassic Rock
Classic 106.9 FM
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About Classic 106.9 FM
(109)

A musical journey through the best decades of Rock and Pop

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SpanishMonterreyNuevo LeónMexicoOldiesClassic Rock
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