About Your Christmas Station

About Your Christmas Station

About Your Christmas Station

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Welcome to The Biggest, most romantic Christmas radio station on Planet Earth! Phew! And all of this wonderful festive music is brought to you by the radio station that loves Christmas – AllHeart Radio. We are a digital Internet radio station, broadcasting to the entire globe from our small, but beautifully formed studios located here in Durham.

Welcome to Another Wonderful Christmas.

We hope that you find it an interesting and informative way to get closer to our station, and we’d be delighted to have you take a proactive part here too. But mostly, we hope that the joy of the season seeps through the sounds that come out of your radio when you listen.

Smooth, easy listening classic, the best new music too!

We wanted to provide a station that reliably played what was recently called ‘beautiful music’ by one of our listeners. Smooth, easy tunes that we all love, to upbeat feel-good classics when the mood takes us, to the cream of today’s best new music.

Every song handpicked

Each and every tune on our station has been carefully selected for you. We are proud of the way we choose our music and we’re proud of the way we allow you, our wonderful listeners, the chance to take that one step further and have a real hands-on approach to AllHeart.

So, relax and let us take care of your soundtrack to Christmas 2017. We hope you’ll love listening as much as we love bringing it to you.



