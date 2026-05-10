About Christmas FM Ireland

About Christmas FM Ireland

About Christmas FM Ireland

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Listen to the online radio of Christmas FM live, which started in 2008 with only 1 month per year available analogue broadcast in the festive season. Today the broadcater is Europe’s only all year broadcaster of Christmas music. While the analogue broadcasting stayed in the 30 days frame from 28 November to 27 December yearly, available only in Ireland, the digital broadcasting become available all over the year, all over the world. Christmas FM has more online available channels, like Ireland, North Pole, Classical and Classics. Besides the online available radio streams of XMAS FM, the Ireland broadcast has DAB Digital Radio availability across the UK.

This composite pack of Christmas radio satisfies every possible desire in the aspect of Christmas songs, so there are no more obstacles in enjoying the best heart-warming feeling of Christmas’ Eve in any time of the year, anywhere in the world.

The Ireland and North Pole channels broadcast mixed line-up of christmas songs, while the Classical channel broadcasts classical Christmas songs, instrumental Christmas music and Christmas carols, and the Classics channel plays classic Christmas music, and Christmas crooners.

