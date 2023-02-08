About CHH1. Powered by All Saints Radio

About CHH1. Powered by All Saints Radio

About CHH1. Powered by All Saints Radio

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This is CHH1. Powered by All Saints Radio. Our vision is to expand the community of Hip Hop fans by sharing accessible faith-based music + info with everyone, everywhere, at any time. We engage our audience with informative + engaging on-air and online content.



CHH1, originating from inside Omega Production via the Digital 316 Studio, delves deeper into the roots of Christian Hip Hop, offering a fresh mix of music, old and new, to help you escape the stresses of everyday life, or showcase the Gospel of Jesus the Christ with an AMAZING and IMPACTFUL soundtrack.

