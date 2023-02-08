About B103 WOWS Indy

About B103 WOWS Indy

About B103 WOWS Indy

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Happy Ears Make Happy Faces. Join the Fun at B103 - WOWS | INDY



Welcome to B103 Radio, Indianapolis, where the enjoyment never stops!



Remember the songs that got you moving when you were younger? You’ll hear those catchy hits and more, with a House/Dance groove on B103.



Our energetic and passionate hosts will keep you entertained with the latest music hits, exciting contests, and engaging conversations. Our team of talented DJs work hard at bringing you the hottest Dance bangers to make your ears happy. In addition, our newsroom team of experienced journalists and reporters are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information from around the community.



B103 Radio Brings You Something To Celebrate EVERY Day.



Whether you're at home, in your car, or on the go, B103 Radio, Indianapolis is always there to keep you company. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the shows!



We are always looking for new ways to engage you, so don't be shy – join the fun at B103.

