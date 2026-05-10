Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsARfm
Listen to this station in the app for free:
ARfm
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

ARfm

Rock80sClassic Rock
ARfm
Playing now
About ARfm
(1)

Station website
EnglishSouth East EnglandUnited KingdomRock80sClassic Rock
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 9:08:46 PM
A company fromMADSACK