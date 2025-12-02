Sinking of the USS Indianapolis: Shark Nightmare (World War 2 Stories)

Welcome back, history enthusiasts. I'm Philip Champion, and this is World War 2 Stories. Today, we're going to witness one of the most harrowing survival ordeals in naval history—a story of a ship that helped end World War II, only to become the site of the worst shark attack on humans ever recorded, and a tragedy that would haunt the United States Navy for generations.