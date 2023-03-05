The Wine Enthusiast Podcast takes you on a tantalizing trip into the world of wine, beer and spirits. Drink up engaging, behind-the-scenes stories reported and ... More
Episode 142: Why French Wine Is Undergoing Changes It Hasn’t Seen In Over A Century
Award-winning author Jon Bonné discusses his newly released book The New French Wine and what's changing throughout one of the oldest wine producing regions in the world.
6/14/2023
41:43
Episode 141: Why the Best Domestic Caviar is Coming Out of Northern California
Writer at large and spirit's reviewer, Kara Newman chats with Ali Bolourchi to discuss the rise of caviar throughout the U.S. Ali Bolourchi is the owner of Tsar Nicoulai, a sturgeon ranch in Wilton California, right outside of Sacramento. Sacramento County produces most of the caviar made in the United States.
6/7/2023
39:48
Episode 140: On the Decade Wine Blew Up in the U.S.
The 80s was an important decade for wine in the U.S. It was also an important time for Wine Enthusiast Companies because the magazine was launched in the decade. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the magazine, not only did the print team create an amazing May issue, which is out now, managing print editor John Capone sat down with, chairman and cofounder of Wine Enthusiast Companies, Adam Strum to discuss the transformative decade.
5/17/2023
37:25
Episode 139: Is White Zinfandel a Rosé? And More Rosé Questions Answered
What is rosé? Where did it come from? How is it produced, and why is the trendy category not dying down? I sat down with Katherine Cole to discuss the diverse category. Cole is a wine writer, executive producer and host of the James Beard award-winning podcast, The Four Top and author of the book Rosé All Day: The Essential Guide to Your New Favorite Wine
5/3/2023
29:30
Episode 138: Why Expanding Wine Education is Essential for a More Inclusive Industry
Certification programs can be a great experience for those who want to learn more about wine. However, to make wine more accessible, the wine community has been questioning traditional educational programs as they currently are. With pricey courses and curriculum rooted in Eurocentric language, are certification programs creating barriers in the industry? Will expanding how we view education remove some of those barriers? We sat down with Layla Schlack and Larissa Dubose to discuss the wine education landscape.
