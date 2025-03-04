The American bumblebee was once the most common bee species in the United States. Its numbers have declined by 90 percent in the last two decades. The problem is bigger than just the loss of an iconic species. Three-fourths of the food crops humans grow depend on pollinators – bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and more. Industrial monocultures sap the soil. Rampant chemical use poisons our water and our bodies. Reckless stewardship of the land wastes our precious resources. Buzzkill asks why we raise food this way – and how we can change things for the better.Americans stepped up to do something about dying bees. But what if all those backyard colonies are making the problem worse? In Buzzkill’s premiere episode, host Teresa Cotsilos takes an in-depth look at whether raising domesticated bees, especially in cities, is harming the wild species we need to preserve biodiversity.Buzzkill is a six-part series from the Food & Environment Reporting Network, hosted by FERN staff writer and producer Teresa Cotsilos. Listen to more episodes at thefern.org.
31:08
Black Land Loss
After the death of her grandfather, writer Brea Baker went looking to understand him and, through him, her lineage. In rebuilding and reckoning with her family tree, she pieced together a personal story that reflected the greater history of Black America. In this episode we talk to her about her book, Rooted: The American Legacy of Land Theft and the Modern Movement for Black Land Ownership, in which she clearly maps out the United States' progression from slavery to Emancipation and Black land acquisition — followed almost immediately by a pattern of violent land theft and devastating loss. She makes plain this country's racist history, ultimately connecting the dots to today's persisting racial wealth gap.
33:38
What We Feed Our Pets
We love our pets — a lot. And there's a booming business — around $136.8 billion worth of pet food, treats and more reflecting that deep love and connection. Of course, as our pets become more central to our families, we become more and more interested in feeding them well. Gone are the days when kibble and cans were the only foods on offer: Caring and concerned owners can now choose between a dizzying array of options, ranging from the familiar kibble and cans to monthly deliveries of human-grade prepared food and even home-cooked meals made from fresh ingredients. But is there any difference between any of these foods? Are the expensive ones worth it? And if you're one of those people who thinks about your own food quite a bit, but hasn't really thought about your pet's food that much, should you bother trying to change?This episode features Marion Nestle, professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York university, Susan Thixton, a pet food consumer advocate and founder of truthaboutpetfood.com, Daisy Freund, vice president of farm animal welfare at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Jacqueline Prehogan, Chief Brand Officer and co-founder of Open Farm Pet Food, Matt Halteman, professor of philosophy at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan and author of Hungry Beautiful Animals: The Joyful Case for Going Vegan and Alicia Kennedy, a food and culture writer and author of No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating.
1:05:44
Refrigeration: From Farm to Table
When refrigerators became commonplace in our kitchens, they changed the way we shopped, cooked and ate. But home refrigerators are just "the tip of the iceberg," as they say — the last step in a long, cold, technologically impressive supply chain of refrigerated warehouses, trucks, trains, boats and planes that brings our produce, milk, meat and more from fields, factories and slaughterhouses to our supermarkets and homes. In this episode we talk about this cold chain with Nicola Twilley, host of the Gastropod podcast and author of the book Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves.
52:00
Cruel & Unusual: Veal, Foie Gras, Octopus
There are a lot of ways to raise animals for consumption — and while some would argue we shouldn't be eating animals at all, others advocate rooting out the cruelest practices, the ones that cause the most suffering. But how do you measure cruelty? Do some animals deserve to suffer less than others because they're especially cute or smart? And does your right to enjoy a fancy or delicious meal trump the right of an animal to not experience extreme cruelty? In this episode, we look at three controversial foods — veal, foie gras and octopus — and the campaigns launched by animal rights activists to stop their production and consumption. These foods and the animals they come from have a lot to teach us about the ethics of animal agriculture — and possibly about ourselves.This episode features Daisy Freund, Vice President of Farm Animal Welfare at ASPCA; Cheryl Leahy, Executive Director of Animal Outlook; and Dr. Elena Lara, Senior Research and Public Affairs Advisor at Compassion in World Farming.
Whether it’s a salad, a hamburger or your morning egg sandwich, the way your meal gets made has an impact. What You’re Eating is here to help you understand how your food gets to your plate, and see the full impact of the food we eat on animals, planet and people. Host Jerusha Klemperer is the Director of FoodPrint.org, a website that uncovers the problems with the industrial food system, and offers examples of more sustainable practices, as well as practical advice for how you can help support a better system, through the food that you buy and the system changes you push for.
From practical conversations with farmers about the true cost of raising chickens to tips from chefs about how to reduce kitchen waste to discussions with policy experts on the barriers to sustainability, FoodPrint’s new podcast covers everything from the why to the how.