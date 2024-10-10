Excavating Intuition with Archaeologist Dr. Smiti Nathan
Archaeologist and YouTuber Dr. Smiti Nathan helps us delight in the magick of the material past. While guided by the rigor of her discipline, her work also revolves around her intuition and her love of storytelling, as she illuminates untold and often undervalued histories. Smiti joins Rebecca to discuss her expansive approach to material history on her YouTube channel, the influence of her Hindu upbringing on her spirituality, and a vision of power that stems from kindness and community.
This independent show is a delight to make, and it also takes a lot of time and care. If you’d like to support our work with a gift of $33, click here. If you would like to reach our team, you can write to us at [email protected].
Rebecca helps women remember who they are and become leaders of their own destiny. If you’d like to walk into 2025 with awareness and insight, schedule a Year Ahead Spread reading with Rebecca.
Voices in the River is created by Theo Balcomb, and it is produced with help from Sara McCrea.
The Long Solstice with Katherine May
Rebecca begins our second season with an invitation for the winter solstice: to remind ourselves that while we are going into the darkness, we have the tools already inside of us, and outside of us in nature, to move us through.
She was inspired by our guest, Katherine May, and her book called Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times. Rebecca and Katherine talk about being allowed to feel the full spectrum of human emotion, searching for omens between solstice and the new year, and hummingbirds.
Returning to the River Again Soon
Two pieces of news to share: we’re coming back with season two in time for the winter solstice. And we’re finalists for a Signal Award. Click here to vote for Voices in the River for Most Inspirational Podcast - Shows, General. And thank you. Listen in to hear a card for the collective, too.
“Do You Think You Would Be Comfortable Being A Bit Looser?”
Rebecca Auman created the show with journalist Theo Balcomb. She and Rebecca dive into how they’ve channeled these conversations, what they’ve learned since they began, and why loosening up can teach us everything doesn’t have to be so hard.
Theo Balcomb created the audio show The Daily at The New York Times. It changed the genre and listening habits worldwide. Now, she makes audio with independent producers and newsrooms alike. If you’d like to work with her, please reach out.
“There's No Difference Between Me, Really, And That Tree”
SaraJo Berman is a healer but her healing practice has nothing to do with her. She and Rebecca discuss how it's all about “the object or the person or the living animal or the tree” that she’s with, offering a space in which they are safe, and able to heal themselves.
Reclaiming power through intuition, magick, and community. Rebecca Auman, a pragmatic and devoted witch, helps women remember who they are and become leaders of their own destiny. Join us as we throw our voices in the river to see what we can disrupt.