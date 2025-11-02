Powered by RND
Vinyl Biography
Vinyl Biography

Noble Records
ArtsMusic
Vinyl Biography
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Ian McQuillan on Elvis, Grunge and A Lifetime Collecting Music
    Youtube Channel
    --------  
    52:12
  • Yves Spinelli on Rare Vinyl, Acetates, Test Pressings, and a Life of Collecting
    See video here: Noble Records Youtube
    --------  
    1:27:52
  • We Are So Back!
    Stay Tuned!
    --------  
    3:41
  • Jeremy Smith AKA Jeremy Radio Punk Rock Frontman of Thousand Dollar Movie
    Follow Jeremy on his socials: instagram: @JeremyRadio His Band: @ThousandDollarMovie His Label: @FourFingerRecords
    --------  
    1:17:44
  • 2023 Update... Is There Anybody Out There?
    REACH OUT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noblerecords Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    12:28

About Vinyl Biography

Vinyl Biography is a podcast about your story, and music. Your discovery of vinyl, why it's important to you, and your history behind your history behind your collection.
ArtsMusicBooks

