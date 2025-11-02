Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Podcasts
Arts
Vinyl Biography
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Vinyl Biography
Noble Records
Arts
Music
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 29
Ian McQuillan on Elvis, Grunge and A Lifetime Collecting Music
Youtube Channel
--------
52:12
--------
52:12
Yves Spinelli on Rare Vinyl, Acetates, Test Pressings, and a Life of Collecting
See video here: Noble Records Youtube
--------
1:27:52
--------
1:27:52
We Are So Back!
Stay Tuned!
--------
3:41
--------
3:41
Jeremy Smith AKA Jeremy Radio Punk Rock Frontman of Thousand Dollar Movie
Follow Jeremy on his socials: instagram: @JeremyRadio His Band: @ThousandDollarMovie His Label: @FourFingerRecords
--------
1:17:44
--------
1:17:44
2023 Update... Is There Anybody Out There?
REACH OUT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noblerecords Email:
[email protected]
--------
12:28
--------
12:28
Show more
More Arts podcasts
Earsay: The Audible and iHeart Audiobook Club
Arts, Books
Articles of Interest
Arts, Fashion & Beauty
NPR's Book of the Day
Arts, Books
The Moth
Arts, Performing Arts
Fresh Air
Arts, Society & Culture, TV & Film, Books
The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast
Arts, Leisure, Society & Culture, Food, Hobbies, Places & Travel
The Magnus Archives
Arts, Fiction, Drama, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
Old School with Shilo Brooks
Arts, Education, Books, Self-Improvement
Zero to Well-Read
Arts, Society & Culture, Books
99% Invisible
Arts, Design
Trending Arts podcasts
Fantasy FanFellas
Arts, Books
Bad On Paper
Arts, Business, Comedy, Society & Culture, Books, Careers
Fashion People
Arts, Business, Fashion & Beauty
Gals on the Go
Arts, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
California Now Podcast
Arts, Society & Culture, Places & Travel
Fated Mates - Romance Books for Novel People
Arts, Society & Culture, Books, Documentary
A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich
Arts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Food
The Great Women Artists
Arts
Breaking Bread with Tom Papa
Arts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Food
Twenty Thousand Hertz
Arts, Music, Design, Music Commentary
Hello Crawlers - A Dungeon Crawler Carl Podcast
Arts, Books
Forever35
Arts, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Fashion & Beauty
Kingslingers | A Dark Tower Podcast
Arts, Books
Breaking Beauty Podcast
Arts, Society & Culture, Fashion & Beauty
Wine for Normal People
Arts, Education, Food
Meditation music. Peaceful calm music 528, 432 Hz
Arts, Kids & Family, Music
The New Yorker: Poetry
Arts, Books
Dressed: The History of Fashion
Arts, History, Society & Culture, Fashion & Beauty
Throwing Fits
Arts, Fashion & Beauty
Creative Pep Talk
Arts, Business, Education, Design
Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin
Arts, Society & Culture, Philosophy
Gastropod
Arts, History, Science, Food
Dish
Arts, Comedy, Society & Culture, Food
The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English
Arts, Education, Books, Self-Improvement
iDesign Lab: The Design Podcast with Tiffany & Scott Woolley
Arts, Business, Society & Culture, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals
Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware
Arts, Kids & Family, Music, Food
You Are What You Read
Arts, Education, Fiction, Books, Drama
Glamorous Trash: A Celebrity Memoir Podcast
Arts, Society & Culture, Books
Extra Dirty with Hallie Batchelder
Arts, Comedy, Society & Culture, Relationships
Dedicated with Doug Brunt
Arts, TV & Film, Books
About Vinyl Biography
Vinyl Biography is a podcast about your story, and music. Your discovery of vinyl, why it's important to you, and your history behind your collection.
Podcast website
Arts
Music
Books
Listen to Vinyl Biography, Earsay: The Audible and iHeart Audiobook Club and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Vinyl Biography
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.23.11
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/6/2025 - 9:40:59 PM