Unpacked by Afar
Unpacked by Afar
Unpacked by Afar

AFAR Media
Society & Culture
Unpacked by Afar
  In Botswana, Tracking Lions and Elephants—By Bike
    Welcome to Unpacked: Five Questions. In honor of our latest issue of Afar magazine, which focuses on epic trips—the kind of adventures that change your world—we're hearing from the writers and photographers who chronicled and captured those trips. In the third episode of the series, host and Afar executive editor Katherine La Grave speaks with Afar contributor Chris Colin about his first safari — a family trip through Botswana that mixed biking, Land Cruisers, salt pans, and intimate wildlife encounters. Chris describes the sensory moments that changed how he pays attention, the guides who opened the landscape to his family, and the small-scale wonders (including an antlion and a near-miss with a cobra) that stayed with him long after the trip. In this episode you'll learn Why Botswana's slower pace and fewer vehicles make it a different kind of safari How biking through the bush reveals small-scale wildlife moments you won't see from a Land Cruiser Practical travel advice for families and first-time safari-goers (how to slow down, pack flexibly, and read local history) How local guides turn instincts and small signs into unforgettable wildlife sightings Don't miss these moments Opening conversation on why Botswana felt like the right first safari Riding on elephant trails with a bike-supported vehicle nearby The antlion pit: a small, gruesome, unforgettable predator encounter Lying on the salt pans under a vast African sky and hearing lions roar at dusk A near miss with a massive cobra while answering nature's call Meet this episode's guest Chris Colin — Afar contributing writer and the traveler at the center of this episode Take this trip Contributing writer Chris Colin's eight-day Botswana itinerary was put together by Teresa Sullivan, cofounder of Mango African Safaris, who specializes in family travel. The trip featured a Natural Selection cycling safari into the Makgadikgadi Pans and exploring the Okavango Delta. From $2,444 per person, per day.
    22:41
  Unpacked, Five Questions: Finding Flow on Canada's Oldest River
    Welcome to Unpacked: Five Questions. In honor of our latest issue of ⁠Afar magazine⁠, which focuses on epic trips—the kind of adventures that change your world—we're hearing from the writers and photographers who chronicled and captured those trips. In the second episode of the series, host and Afar executive editor Katherine La Grave sits down with journalist Chloe Berge. Chloe spent 13 days paddling 80 miles down Canada's Firth River—one of the country's oldest and most northern rivers—before reaching the Arctic Ocean. This epic journey through Ivvavik National Park combines adventure, science, and deep cultural history in one of the most remote regions on Earth. Chloe shares her experience navigating Class IV rapids, disconnecting completely from the digital world, and standing in ancient Inuit hunting grounds that have been used for thousands of years. She reveals why this unique expedition—which hosts only about 100 visitors annually—serves as the sole opportunity for Parks Canada scientists to collect critical environmental data in this pristine wilderness. On this episode you'll learn: Why Canadian River Expeditions' partnership with Parks Canada makes this the only annual scientific data collection opportunity in the region How two weeks completely off-grid changes your relationship with time and the natural world What makes the Engigstciak mountain one of the most important archaeological sites in Arctic Canada Why the region's unglaciated history during the last ice age created such unique geological formations How paddling expectations versus reality shaped the physical demands of the journey Don't miss these moments: [04:00] Chloe's previous Arctic experiences and what drew her to this inland expedition [06:00] Standing at Engigstciak—an ancient hunting lookout used for thousands of years [08:00] Finding the rhythm of the river and how time becomes less linear in the wilderness [10:00] The immediate sense of remoteness when dropped by bush plane 200 miles from civilization [13:00] The geological wonders that didn't make the story—from glittering quartz pillars to sandstone archways [15:00] Surprising truths about the paddling requirements and physical demands [19:00] The profound mental clarity that comes from two weeks without digital connection Resources Read Chloe's complete Afar feature about paddling the Firth River to the Arctic Ocean Learn more about Canadian River Expeditions and their science-focused Arctic trips Explore Ivvavik National Park and its rich Inuit cultural heritage Follow Chloe Berge for more stories at the intersection of travel, environment, and culture
    27:16
  Unpacked, Five Questions: A Ski Photographer's Love Letter to the Balkans
    Welcome to Unpacked: Five Questions. In honor of our latest issue of ⁠Afar magazine⁠, which focuses on epic trips—the kind of adventures that change your world—we're hearing from the writers and photographers who chronicled and captured those trips. In the first episode of the series, host and Afar executive editor Katherine La Grave speaks with photographer Kari Medig. Kari has spent 15 years traveling the world documenting ski culture—from Austria's iconic Hahnenkamm downhill to landlocked Lesotho. But one region has captivated him above all others: the Balkans. Kari shares his journey through Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo, revealing why these mountains—many higher than the Swiss Alps—offer something beyond world-class skiing. He discusses the unbelievable hospitality that keeps bringing him back, his unique analog photography approach using a Hasselblad film camera, and why he seeks out parking lot encounters as much as pristine powder. From a chance morning photo of a ski rental owner in her bathrobe to reconnecting with a Bulgarian café owner a decade later, Kari's stories illuminate how skiing becomes a lens for experiencing culture in its most authentic form. On this episode you'll learn: Why the Balkans' mountains are higher than many expect—and vastly underdeveloped for skiing How "Midwest Kind" isn't the only form of extraordinary hospitality—the Balkans surprised Kari with their warmth Why Kari shot his Balkan trips on film with a single Hasselblad camera instead of modern digital equipment How parking lots and ski rental shops become unexpected locations for the most meaningful photographs What makes skiing a unique way to participate in—not just observe—a culture Don't miss these moments: [02:00] Kari's first trip to Bulgaria in 2004 and his amazement at the scope of the mountains [03:00] The café owner who Kari reconnected with a decade later [05:00] Why Kari uses a Hasselblad film camera for his nostalgic, muted aesthetic [08:00] The ski hill in Bulgaria and why parking lots are Kari's favorite shooting locations [10:00] The last-morning photo of a ski rental owner in her bathrobe that captured the entire trip [12:00] Why people always ask Kari—who grew up skiing in Canada—"Why are you here? You have the best skiing in the world" Resources Explore Kari's complete Afar photo essay about skiing in the Balkans Follow Kari Medig for more ski culture photography
    21:00
  Replay: The Land of Hot Air Balloons, Heritage Grains, and 300 Days of Sunshine
    Albuquerque isn't just a stopover—it's a destination where ancient land meets modern vision. On this replay episode of Unpacked, join host Aislyn Greene as she discovers why this Southwestern city has become a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, food innovators, and cultural preservation. From sunrise balloon rides to Indigenous-led breweries, explore the Albuquerque that's rooted in 10-million-year-old landscapes and 700 years of Pueblo heritage. In this episode, you'll learn: How Albuquerque preserved one-quarter of its land as open space—and what that means for visitors today The Indigenous entrepreneurs and chefs reclaiming food sovereignty through heritage grains, native ingredients, and innovative brewing Why New Mexico's oldest wine region is finally getting the recognition it deserves The best ways to experience Albuquerque's outdoor spaces, from the Sandia Peak Tramway to the new downtown Rail Trail Meet this week's guests Sarah Sheasley, director of marketing for ⁠Los Poblanos⁠ ⁠Elaine Briseño⁠, journalist and historian  Terry Brunner, the Director of the city of Albuquerque's ⁠Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency⁠ ⁠Justin de la Rosa⁠, a local food writer and director of outlets for the Sawmill Market ⁠Dylan Storment⁠, director of wine and spirits at Los Poblanos Missy Begay, cofounder of ⁠Bow & Arrow Brewing⁠  Bill Stimmel, the entrepreneurial director at ⁠Indian Pueblo Cultural Center⁠ Murray Conrad, hot air balloon pilot and owner of ⁠World Balloon⁠ My Albuquerque itinerary Where I ate, stayed, and played. Hotels Book a stay at ⁠Los Poblanos⁠ Book a stay at ⁠Hotel Chaco⁠ Restaurants ⁠El Patio⁠ ⁠Mesa Provisions⁠ ⁠Coda Bakery⁠ Campo at ⁠Los Poblanos⁠ Level 5 at ⁠Hotel Chaco⁠ ⁠Farm & Table⁠ ⁠Bow & Arrow Brewing⁠  ⁠Old Town Farm⁠ Activities Take a bike and taco tour with ⁠Routes⁠ Tour the ⁠Indian Pueblo Cultural Center⁠ Visit the ⁠Paseo del Bosque⁠ Take a tram up ⁠Sandia Peak⁠ Fly with ⁠World Balloon⁠ If you want to hear more of the flamenco episode you hear at the top of the episode, see a show at ⁠Tablao Flamenco⁠ Explore more places to stay and savor with Afar's New Mexico travel guide.
    33:06
  A Local's Guide to England's Best-Kept Secrets
    This isn't just London—it's England, and there's so much more beyond the royal stereotypes. On this episode of Unpacked—part of Afar's ongoing Off the Tourist Trail series—join host Aislyn Greene as she explores hidden England with travel journalist Lottie Gross. From rebellious Bristol to underground cave networks, discover the layers of England that even locals often miss. Lottie shares her insider knowledge on experiencing authentic English culture, avoiding tourist traps, and finding magic in shoulder seasons. In this episode, you'll learn Why Bristol is the rebellious alternative to London you need to visit Underground adventures in the Peak District's historic Blue John mines The best neighborhoods in London (the ones that locals love) When to visit England for fewer crowds and better prices Essential etiquette tips for respecting English communities Don't miss these moments [08:45] The Cotswolds photography problem that's driving locals crazy [16:30] Why Bristol tore down Edward Colston's statue—and what it means [24:15] Taking a boat through underground caves to a "bottomless pit" [31:20] The purple heather moors and heritage railways of North Yorkshire [42:35] Winter seal pups and life-changing venison curry in Norfolk Meet this week's guest Lottie Gross, travel journalist and England expert who explores her home country's hidden gems Resources —For more tips from Lottie about where to go, where to say, and what to eat, read her England Off the Beaten Path story on afar.com —Follow Lottie's ongoing UK adventures on Instagram —Read about South Oxfordshire in Afar's 2025 Where to Go list —Dog lovers, be sure to check out Lottie's books, Dog-Friendly Weekends and Dog Days Out —Check out our Iceland Off the Tourist Trail episode —Read the transcript of the episode. Where to StaySoho Farmhouse (Oxfordshire) The Grand hotel (North Yorkshire) What to do Bristol's Banksy street art tours with Where the WallSS Great Britain ship museum (Bristol) North York Moors heritage railway (Pickering to Whitby) Speedwell Cavern boat tours (Peak District) Borough Market and Maltby Street Market (London) Holkham Beach for winter seal watching (Norfolk) Whitby's annual Goth weekend
About Unpacked by Afar

Unpacked by AFAR tackles one tricky topic in travel each week. Whether you want to hack your points and miles, figure out where to travel next, or need advice on an ethical dilemma, we're your expert travel guides. Because the travel world is complicated. We're here to help you unpack it.
Society & Culture

