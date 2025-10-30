Albuquerque isn't just a stopover—it's a destination where ancient land meets modern vision. On this replay episode of Unpacked, join host Aislyn Greene as she discovers why this Southwestern city has become a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, food innovators, and cultural preservation. From sunrise balloon rides to Indigenous-led breweries, explore the Albuquerque that's rooted in 10-million-year-old landscapes and 700 years of Pueblo heritage.
In this episode, you'll learn:
How Albuquerque preserved one-quarter of its land as open space—and what that means for visitors today
The Indigenous entrepreneurs and chefs reclaiming food sovereignty through heritage grains, native ingredients, and innovative brewing
Why New Mexico's oldest wine region is finally getting the recognition it deserves
The best ways to experience Albuquerque's outdoor spaces, from the Sandia Peak Tramway to the new downtown Rail Trail
Meet this week’s guests
Sarah Sheasley, director of marketing for Los Poblanos
Elaine Briseño, journalist and historian
Terry Brunner, the Director of the city of Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency
Justin de la Rosa, a local food writer and director of outlets for the Sawmill Market
Dylan Storment, director of wine and spirits at Los Poblanos
Missy Begay, cofounder of Bow & Arrow Brewing
Bill Stimmel, the entrepreneurial director at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
Murray Conrad, hot air balloon pilot and owner of World Balloon
My Albuquerque itinerary
Where I ate, stayed, and played.
Hotels
Book a stay at Los Poblanos
Book a stay at Hotel Chaco
Restaurants
El Patio
Mesa Provisions
Coda Bakery
Campo at Los Poblanos
Level 5 at Hotel Chaco
Farm & Table
Bow & Arrow Brewing
Old Town Farm
Activities
Take a bike and taco tour with Routes
Tour the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
Visit the Paseo del Bosque
Take a tram up Sandia Peak
Fly with World Balloon
If you want to hear more of the flamenco episode you hear at the top of the episode, see a show at Tablao Flamenco
