Remember the girls you became BFFs with in the bathroom? It’s us & we’re following up.
Available Episodes
5 of 7
My therapist told me to say this
The girls are crying??? Chloe admits she has daddy issues and Emma is a puddle over her non-existent, future children.
8/18/2023
31:01
Wouldn't recommend having an orgy
Ding dong, bitch — Hot Take Debate is here. In this episode, Emma and Chloe share their hot takes on some juicy subjects, rapid-fire style. Emma spills on her true feelings about threesomes and Chloe says some questionable things into the microphone...
8/11/2023
24:42
I was in my Lana Del Rey Vinyl Era
It's break up time. Emma gives the tea on the time she was dumped on the beach in Hawaii and Chloe recounts the time she was in a love triangle with two guys.
8/4/2023
47:11
You can't just Brandy Melville us
In this weeks episode, Emma and Chloe take the hinges off "The Social Media Effect." Emma reveals she practically invented The Plastics and Chloe dishes on the revolution she started in the swimwear industry.
7/14/2023
34:40
I'll show you mine if you show me yours
Emma and Chloe dish on their struggles in the workplace. Chloe spills about a startup that may or may not have been giving Ghislane Maxwell vibes and Emma recounts a time her boss pulled a major Miranda Priestly.