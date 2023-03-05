Hosted by celebrity fashion icons and husbands, Pol Atteu’ and Patrik Simpson from the hit Amazon Prime TV show, Gown and Out Beverly Hills– this fabulous duo is bringing you the podcast ‘UNDRESSED’ featuring conversations with a star-studded guest list from inside their world-famous flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Tune into ‘UNDRESSED’ every week as Pol’ and Patrik take you literally and figuratively “behind the curtain” into the private dressing room conversations of celebrity clientele before they hit the most glamorous red carpets and events in the world.

Welcome to the very first episode of Undressed with Pol & Patrik! This week, the guys rip back the curtains and ditch the sewing machines for the lovely reality star, Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies (minus the man bun) from Vanderpump Rules’ for the ultimate sit down. From Raquel Leviss restraining order to their fairytale-of-a-Bravo wedding, Scheana and Brock let the guys in on what REALLY goes down behind the scenes of their lives as they try to navigate friendships, rumors, and their new found marriage whilst being in the public eye. Pol & Patrik dish and drag cast members looks from the latest Vanderpump Rules’ reunion. What they like to call: the good, the bad, and just the down right ugly. The guys also pull up looks from Scheana and Brocks wedding where they share the vision behind creating Scheana’s dreamy wedding gown designed by Pol’ Atteu, himself, featured in People Magazine. Get ready to spill the tea (and Armenian coffee) as Pol reads Scheana and Brocks cups– you do not want to miss this revealing fortune and drama-filled, yet hilarious conversation. Show Notes: Subscribe to our audio: https://linktr.ee/undressedpod Follow Scheana Shay: Instagram: @scheana Twitter: @scheana Youtube: @scheana Listen to Sheana’s podcast, Shenanigans on Apple Follow Brock Davies: Instagram: @brock__davies Watch the latest season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo TV Follow Pol Atteu: Instagram: @polatteu Tiktok: @polatteu Twitter: @polatteu Follow Patrik Simpson: Instagram: @patriksimpson Tiktok: @patriksimpsonbh Follow Snow White 90210: Instagram: @snowwhite90210 Twitter: @SnowWhite9010 Watch Season 4 of Gown and Out In Beverly Hills on Prime Video. Follow Vocal Podcast Network: Instagram: @vocalpodcasts Twitter: @VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcastNetwork #UndressedPodcast

This week, the guys are joined by another Bravo queen, Mercedes Javid from the hit show ‘Shahs of Sunset.’ From reality TV to real estate, the three dig into way more than just selling houses, honey! Mercedes opens up to the guys about her self-esteem and body image over the years, and her thoughts on Ozempic. Between social media, a horny husband, and a little one running around. It hasn’t been easy to maintain that “perfect” body that everyone is dying for in Hollywood. Pol’ gets kinky in a game of Haute or Naute– or what Patrik calls “Marry or Narry.” Mercedes reveals her feelings on jockstraps, BJ’s, Only Fans… these three are all bringing the spice to today’s conversation! Later, Pol’ reads Mercedes’ Armenian coffee cup. Is there a baby in her future?...! Show Notes: Subscribe to our audio: https://linktr.ee/undressedpod Follow Mercedes Javid: Instagram: @mercedesjavid Twitter: @mercedesjavid Listen to Mercedes podcast Till The Dirt on Apple. Follow Pol Atteu: Instagram: @polatteu Tiktok: @polatteu Twitter: @polatteu Follow Patrik Simpson: Instagram: @patriksimpson Tiktok: @patriksimpsonbh Follow Snow White 90210 Instagram: @snowwhite90210 Twitter: @snowwhite90210 Watch Season 4 of Gown and Out In Beverly Hills on Prime Video. Follow Vocal Podcast Network: Instagram: @vocalpodcasts Twitter: @VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcastNetwork #UndressedPodcast

Tea (Actually Armenian Coffee) is spilling EVERYWHERE, we can hardly keep up with it! This week, the guys give a warm and messy welcome to Vanderpump Rules star, Peter Madrigal. Between SUR, meeting Lisa Vanderpump, and finding closure from a long list of bad friendships and ex’s, Peter explains why he’s been the Wait… who’s fucking who? guy since Season 1. Pol’ and Patrik put Peter in the hot seat to get his honest opinion on Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair. Pol’ and Patrik drop their jaws as Peter pulls up a risky text message from Tom Sandoval. In retrospect, the three discuss the shocking red flags, betrayals, and heartbreak that the cast has ever seen. Peter remixes Pol’ & Patriks Haute or Naute/ Marry or Narry game for “Swipe Left or Swipe Right,” and Pol’ reads Peter’s coffee cup– where there *may* or *may not* be a new relationship manifesting in his future. Muah! Show Notes: Subscribe to our audio: https://linktr.ee/undressedpod Follow Peter Madrigal: Instagram: @peter_madrigal Twitter: @LLPJMadrigal Tiktok: @peter_madrigal Check out Peter’s merch at number1guy.com Order a pair of CC Eyewear using the code UNDRESSED for 10% off your first purchase. Follow Pol Atteu: Instagram: @polatteu Tiktok: @polatteu Twitter: @polatteu Follow Patrik Simpson: Instagram: @patriksimpson Tiktok: @patriksimpsonbh Follow Snow White 90210: Instagram: @snowwhite90210 Twitter: @SnowWhite9010 Watch Season 4 of Gown and Out In Beverly Hills on Prime Video. Follow Vocal Podcast Network: Instagram: @vocalpodcasts Twitter: @VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcastNetwork #UndressedPodcast

Cha-ching! OG Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Adrienne Maloof gets undressed this week to tell the guys about her luxurious lifestyle, what it’s like raising boys, and how she’s learned to to keep up with the glitz and glam of Beverly Hills over the years. Patrik pulls up looks from Season 1 of RHOBH and asks Adrienne if she would ever go back. While Pol' digs into the reputations of the rich and famous, what it means to work hard, and dusting off envious people in the entertainment industry. The three agree RHOBH is not what it used to be. Adrienne opens up about divorce, motherhood, and empty nesting now that her eldest son is away at college. Will Pol’ & Patrik move into Adrienne’s mansion to help her cope? Pol’ can’t help himself, and lets Adrienne in on a little secret pertaining to her love life in an all new Armenian coffee cup reading. Clench your pearls– this is going to be a glamorously full conversation. Show Notes: Subscribe to our audio: https://linktr.ee/marshax3podcast Follow our guest, Adrienne Maloof: Instagram: @adriennemaloof Twitter: @AdrienneMaloof Order a bottle of Adrienne’s DrinkAde Try Adrienne’s tequila brand, Comisario Follow Pol Atteu: Instagram: @polatteu Tiktok: @polatteu Twitter: @polatteu Follow Patrik Simpson: Instagram: @patriksimpson Tiktok: @patriksimpsonbh Follow Snow White 90210: Instagram: @snowwhite90210 Twitter: @SnowWhite9010 Watch Season 4 of Gown and Out In Beverly Hills on Prime Video. Follow Vocal Podcast Network: Instagram: @vocalpodcasts Twitter: @VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcastNetwork #UndressedPodcast

About UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK

Have you ever poured out your life story to your hairdresser? Dropped the latest gossip to your manicurist? Spilled your guts to your masseuse? You can only imagine the conversations with celebrities and their fashion designers are something you do not want to miss… Hosted by celebrity fashion icons and husbands, Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson from the hit Amazon Prime Video TV show, Gown and Out Beverly Hills– this fabulous duo is bringing you the podcast ‘UNDRESSED WITH POL’ AND PATRIK featuring conversations with a star-studded guest list from inside their world-famous flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Tune into ‘UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK’ every week as Pol’ and Patrik take you literally and figuratively “behind the curtain” into the private dressing room conversations of celebrity clientele before they hit the most glamorous red carpets and events in the world. Pol’ and Patrik are the unfiltered best friends you need in your life to tell you, “WHAT ON EARTH ARE YOU WEARING?!” when you really need to hear it! Critiquing the guests’ worst and best looks through the decades, diving into personal interviews from the latest gossip to heartfelt intimate stories, digging into the wardrobe history of movies and TV, uncovering the best trends and hacks of the season… We’re calling it the-bougiest-retail-therapy-of-all-time as every episode will undress the mind, body, and soul and inspire YOU to look & feel absolutely fabulous. ‘UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK’ undresses it all every Wednesday! Watch & Listen on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts.