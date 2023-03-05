Undiscarded: Stories of New York

A ticket stub, a bottle cap, a piece of fabric, a plastic souvenir, a lightbulb… these simple things hold power – they capture moments in time and the stories o... More
Model Buildings
A riddle: when are tiny models more than tiny models? Answer: when they were once part of a HUGE model. In the case of these unprepossessing little wooden and plastic buildings, probably the greatest scale model ever built: the Panorama of the City of New York. In this episode, Tania talks to Lynn Maliszewski of the Queens Museum about the crown jewel of their collection and the extraordinary history of its creation, spearheaded by one the biggest New Yorkers of all time.Look at photos of this object and more at at https://www.cityreliquary.org/undiscarded-modelbuildingsLearn more about the City Reliquary, its mission, and its collections at cityreliquary.orgIn the city or just visiting? Stop by the Reliquary any Saturday or Sunday, noon to 6pm, 370 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211And while you’re in town, plan your trip across Newtown Creek to visit the panorama and the rest of the Queens Museum at https://queensmuseum.org/
5/3/2023
27:42
Stuffed Alligator
“Alligators thriving in the sewers of New York City” –– one of the most famous and persistent urban myths. But could it be… true? Well, according to former Manhattan Borough Historian Michael Miscione, it’s at least “true-ish”! Learn more as he and Tania go down the manhole to find a truly epic tale of boys vs. beast.Look at photos of this object and more at at https://www.cityreliquary.org/undiscarded-stuffedalligatorLearn more about the City Reliquary, its mission, and its collections at cityreliquary.orgIn the city or just visiting? Stop by the Reliquary any Saturday or Sunday, noon to 6pm, 370 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211Learn more about Michael’s projects at https://nyc125.org/
4/19/2023
29:00
Pigeon Tags
“Why would pigeons need tags?” Tania asks in this episode, and it’s a natural question – pigeons are underfoot everywhere in big cities, and claiming one as your own might seem as silly as claiming a particular dead leaf or piece of litter. But popular urban naturalist Gabriel Willow joins her to explain how domestic pigeons have been an important and versatile part of human life for thousands of years, and their story opens a unique view of the wildlife in New York. Look at photos of this object and more at https://www.cityreliquary.org/undiscarded-pigeontags Learn more about the City Reliquary, its mission, and its collections at cityreliquary.orgIn the city or just visiting? Stop by the Reliquary any Saturday or Sunday, noon to 6pm, 370 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211Learn more about Gabriel at https://www.gabrielwillow.com/
4/5/2023
26:17
Letters from a Sign
Who’s hungry? In today’s episode of Undiscarded (produced with the collaboration of the New York Historical Society) Tania joins Jack Lebewohl of the famous 2nd Ave Deli to talk about the rise and decline of the delicatessen, the great culinary contribution of one of the immigrant groups that most dramatically shaped New York as we know it: the Yiddish-speaking Jews of Eastern Europe.Look at photos of this object and more at cityreliquary.org/undiscarded-2ndavedeli.Learn more about the City Reliquary, its mission, and its collections at cityreliquary.orgIn the city or just visiting? Stop by the Reliquary any Saturday or Sunday, noon to 6pm, 370 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211Plan your visit to the 2nd Ave Deli at https://2ndavedeli.com/Plan your visit to the New York Historical Society at https://www.nyhistory.org/
3/22/2023
32:13
Mannequin
In today’s episode of Undiscarded, local burlesque star and reigning Miss Coney Island Maggie McMuffin joins Tania to talk about a decorated mannequin that represents the life and times of the most famous of all exotic dancers – the sensation of the Chicago Exposition and Queen of the Boardwalk, the celebrated and notorious “Little Egypt”!Look at photos of this object and more at cityreliquary.org/undiscarded-littleegyptLearn more about the City Reliquary, its mission, and its collections at cityreliquary.org.In the city or just visiting? Stop by the Reliquary any Saturday or Sunday, noon to 6pm, 370 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211.
