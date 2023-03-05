Undiscarded: Stories of New York

Model Buildings

A riddle: when are tiny models more than tiny models? Answer: when they were once part of a HUGE model. In the case of these unprepossessing little wooden and plastic buildings, probably the greatest scale model ever built: the Panorama of the City of New York. In this episode, Tania talks to Lynn Maliszewski of the Queens Museum about the crown jewel of their collection and the extraordinary history of its creation, spearheaded by one the biggest New Yorkers of all time.Look at photos of this object and more at at https://www.cityreliquary.org/undiscarded-modelbuildingsLearn more about the City Reliquary, its mission, and its collections at cityreliquary.orgIn the city or just visiting? Stop by the Reliquary any Saturday or Sunday, noon to 6pm, 370 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211And while you’re in town, plan your trip across Newtown Creek to visit the panorama and the rest of the Queens Museum at https://queensmuseum.org/