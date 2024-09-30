This Is BIG: Podhoretz, Ferguson, and Olsen Discuss the Meaning of the Election and What’s Next
Andrew Ferguson is a journalist and author; John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary magazine and the host of the daily Commentary Magazine Podcast; Henry Olsen is a veteran political analyst, host of the Beyond the Polls podcast, and one of the few people who correctly predicted the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. This discussion hosted by Peter Robinson centers on the shifting political landscape in America, dissecting voter behavior, demographics, cultural changes, the shifting role and influence of legacy and new media, and leadership dynamics in the context of the 2024 election.
As the conversation unfolds, the panelists evaluate Donald Trump’s presidency—both past and future—and his potential legacy. They debate his character, leadership style, and policies, weighing his effectiveness in breaking establishment norms against the risks of his divisive rhetoric and unconventional governance. They also discuss the implications of his actions for America’s future, particularly the possibility of a political realignment or a new conservative coalition.
The panelists conclude with reflections on national renewal, the importance of moral leadership, and whether America is poised for a period of economic and cultural resurgence similar to the Reagan era. The trio discuss whether the political and cultural shifts in the country indicate a deeper realignment or merely a reaction to current circumstances.
Recorded on November 20th, 2024.
A Hero Speaks: Natan Sharansky on the US and Israel At This Hour
Natan Sharansky is a renowned human rights activist, former Soviet dissident, Israeli politician, and author. In 1977, Sharansky was sentenced to 13 years of hard labor in a Soviet prison for the crime of advocating for human rights and the right for Soviet Jews to emigrate to Israel. After nine years of imprisonment, under harsh conditions and including long periods of solitary confinement, Sharankly was released in 1986 as part of a political prisoner exchange between the Soviet Union and western nations. Upon his release, he emigrated to Israel, where he became a prominent figure in Israeli politics and global Jewish advocacy.
In this wide-ranging interview, Sharansky discusses pressing geopolitical issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the nature of anti-Semitism on university campuses, and the role of the United States in supporting Israel and the broader free world. He also reflects on the 1977 Oslo Accords, the resilience of Israeli society amid ongoing threats, and the enduring significance of freedom and identity in Sharansky’s life and worldview. Sharansky also examines America’s responsibility as a leader in the free world, the challenges posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and the deeper cultural and spiritual threads that unite the Jewish people.
Recorded on November 18, 2024.
Apocalypse Now? Peter Thiel on Ancient Prophecies and Modern Tech | Uncommon Knowledge | Peter Robinson | Hoover Institution
Peter Thiel—the prominent tech entrepreneur and thinker—returns to Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson to discuss his views on the end times, technology, and societal progress. Thiel delves into the historical and philosophical context of apocalyptic thinking, referencing biblical texts and the work of René Girard. He argues that modern technological advancements, such as nuclear weapons and AI, have apocalyptic potential and should be taken seriously. Be sure to come back for part two of this conversation in which Thiel discusses the concept of the Antichrist.
Recorded on October 8th, 2024
The Three Historians: Niall Ferguson, Victor Davis Hanson, and Andrew Roberts | Uncommon Knowledge | Peter Robinson | Hoover Institution
Niall Ferguson, Victor Davis Hanson, and Andrew Roberts are senior fellows at the Hoover Institution and among the most prestigious and popular historians in the world. This is the first time they have appeared together in a public forum. Among the topics they cover in this wide-ranging discussion: the recent controversy regarding Winston Churchill’s role in World War II, the false premise of the 1619 Project, the Cold War, World War II, and the role of historians in public life. In addition, they critique recent trends in historical writing and the recent phenomenon in much historical research of self-loathing in Western historical narratives, arguing that these views often distort factual history. The scholars also argue for history’s essential role in democracy and for learning from past mistakes. Ultimately, they conclude with reflections on contemporary global challenges, contrasting the open societies of the West with authoritarian regimes and expressing cautious optimism about the resilience of democratic values.
Recorded on October 17th, 2024
Which Way, America? Condoleezza Rice on America’s Foreign Policy Challenges | Uncommon Knowledge | Peter Robinson | Hoover Institution
Condoleezza Rice is the Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution and a former US secretary of state and national security advisor in the George W. Bush administration. Rice joins Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson at a perilous moment for the United States and the world at large, even more dangerous than the Cold War, Rice argues.
Drawing on her recent article in Foreign Affairs, Rice highlights the complex threats posed by global powers including China, Russia, and Iran. The conversation delves into China’s economic and military growth, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and Iran’s nuclear ambitions, while assessing the United States’ preparedness to face these challenges. Rice reflects on the strategic errors made in integrating China into the global economy and raises concerns about the potential for future conflicts, particularly in Taiwan and the broader Indo-Pacific region. Rice emphasizes the need for American leadership in a world threatened by authoritarian regimes, arguing that the US cannot afford to retreat from the world stage.
The interview concludes with a discussion on the upcoming election, with Rice offering advice to candidates and voters alike on the importance of considering foreign policy in determining America’s future.
Recorded on October 17, 2024.
