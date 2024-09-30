This Is BIG: Podhoretz, Ferguson, and Olsen Discuss the Meaning of the Election and What’s Next

Andrew Ferguson is a journalist and author; John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary magazine and the host of the daily Commentary Magazine Podcast; Henry Olsen is a veteran political analyst, host of the Beyond the Polls podcast, and one of the few people who correctly predicted the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. This discussion hosted by Peter Robinson centers on the shifting political landscape in America, dissecting voter behavior, demographics, cultural changes, the shifting role and influence of legacy and new media, and leadership dynamics in the context of the 2024 election. As the conversation unfolds, the panelists evaluate Donald Trump’s presidency—both past and future—and his potential legacy. They debate his character, leadership style, and policies, weighing his effectiveness in breaking establishment norms against the risks of his divisive rhetoric and unconventional governance. They also discuss the implications of his actions for America’s future, particularly the possibility of a political realignment or a new conservative coalition. The panelists conclude with reflections on national renewal, the importance of moral leadership, and whether America is poised for a period of economic and cultural resurgence similar to the Reagan era. The trio discuss whether the political and cultural shifts in the country indicate a deeper realignment or merely a reaction to current circumstances. Recorded on November 20th, 2024.