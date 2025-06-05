Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyThe Hand Behind Unmanned
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Hand Behind Unmanned
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Hand Behind Unmanned

Hoover Institution
Technology
The Hand Behind Unmanned
Latest episode

Available Episodes

0 of 0

    More Technology podcasts

    Trending Technology podcasts

    About The Hand Behind Unmanned

    The Hand Behind Unmanned is a podcast about the people who design, direct, and deploy America’s arsenal of unmanned weapons. The limited series podcast tells stories about their beliefs, identities, and the ways in which human ideas about warfare created and continue to shape today’s drone revolution. It is a history of US investment in mines, torpedoes, missiles, satellites, bombs, and drones from the point of view of the generals, admirals, career bureaucrats, academicians, politicians, and entrepreneurs that guided, dictated, and sometimes manipulated technology to create autonomous systems
    Podcast website
    Technology

    Listen to The Hand Behind Unmanned, Acquired and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

    Get the free radio.net app

    • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
    • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
    • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
    • Many other app features
    Open app

    The Hand Behind Unmanned: Podcasts in Family

    Company
    Legal
    Service
    Apps
    Social
    Radio USA
    v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
    Generated: 6/12/2025 - 12:05:27 AM