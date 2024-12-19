122 - Regionality rules us but so now does the internet & social media...
Since the internet makes us all so cozy from LA to Louisiana, it comes as a surprise to even hard-core building pros that many materials and systems simply don't translate from region to region. Local context simply interferes: price, local expertise, local building codes, availability of materials, even just "no one has done it that way here..." BUT, the internet and social media are shaking things up, in some cool but also disruptive ways.Pete's Resource: - "A Study of the Characteristics of Regional Building Construction Process:" - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/372447144_A_Study_of_the_Characteristics_of_Regional_Building_Construction_Process/link/64b77ec4b9ed6874a52d94d6/download- "The Impact of Digital Distribution on Building Materials:" - https://hubspoke.nafcd.org/Full-Article/the-impact-of-digital-distribution-on-building-materials- "Top 10 Online Sources for Building Materials in the US:" - https://constructestimates.com/online-sources-for-building-materials-in-the-us/
121 - "It's All About STEVE"
When Steve doesn't show up on time for the podcast, Jake and Pete jump all over the idea of roasting him. But the podcast is mainly about why we love working with the "jamoke." It is about a half-hour of stories about the consummate job-site architect, Steve Baczek, the guy we "can't live with; can't live without him."NOTE: Pete incorrectly calls out Steve's height as 6 - 8; he is actually 6 - 6... But a great opportunity for us to bring him down a notch...Pete's Resources:1. GreenBuildingAdvisor Detail Library: https://www.greenbuildingadvisor.com/detail-library2. GBA Green Basics Integrated Design: https://www.greenbuildingadvisor.com/green-basics/integrated-design (scroll down to Steve's framing/duct layout details)3. Ton of Steve's Details in this BuildingGreen's High-Performance Building Assemblies In-Depth course: https://www.buildinggreen.com/continuing-education/hpba4. Steve's "How I Do It:" - https://stevenbaczekarchitect.com/info/the-approach/
120 - Santa-Fe Dehumidification Deva Nikki Krueger Round 2
Jake & Pete get schooled again on dehumidification by Nikki. - Nikki introduces the acronym HVACD to make dehumidification in equal standing with heating, air conditioning and ventilation.- Great discussion of the differences between portable ("big box") and whole house dehumidifiers.- Importance of the change in measurement standards for DEHUs from "80/60" (80 degrees F & 60% RH) to "65/60" for portable units & "73/60" for whole house units (more real conditions).- Jake closes out by "dibbing" "Dehumidifier Graveyard" as a rock band name...Pete's Resources:1. "WHO Guidelines for Indoor Air Quality: Dampness and Mould:" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK143947/2. Santa-Fe Performance Data over different test conditions: chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.santa-fe-products.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/TS-2076-Ultra-Series-RNC-Trifold-A2L-1.pdf 3. Santa-Fe Dehumidifier Calculator App - https://www.santa-fe-products.com/resources/calc-app/4. Munters PsychroApp - https://www.munters.com/en-us/knowledge-bank/apps-and-calculators/psychroapp-psychrometric-calculations-tool/
119 - A Riff on Measure Twice, Cut Once...
Jake and Pete host good friend Matt Risinger (pretty sure he is “part” of the Build Show...). It starts simple with pre-drywall checklists (you know, like blocking for toilet paper holders...). But boy, it quickly blossoms into a wonderful, wandering discussion of everything from sequencing to quality control to a scopes of work program. Terrific list of resources comes out of this podcast! Pete’s Resources:Build Show Jake Bruton – “The Importance of a Pre-Drywall Checklist:” https://buildshownetwork.com/contents/importance_of_pre_drywall_checklistPete’s Design/Spec outline Build Show Zach Dettmore Kreg Foreman for Pocket Holes - https://buildshownetwork.com/contents/kreg_foreman_reviewLindsay Haas Davenport “Scopes of Work Program:” - https://www.amazon.com/Scopes-Work-Program-Procedures-Standards/dp/0867185147Pete Yost GreenBuildingAdvisor “High Performance Scopes of Work:” https://www.greenbuildingadvisor.com/article/high-performance-scopes-of-work
118 - Special Guest Nikki Krueger of Santa Fe Dehumidifiers with her remarkably "dry" sense of humor...
Many of us in the building industry turn to Nikki for all questions dehumidification (certainly including this weeks hosts, Jake & Pete). Nikki goes toe to toe with HVAC techs with a degree in communications and that is because she understands that you have to go tech if you are representing technical products such as dehumidifiers. She connects indoor air quality, occupant comfort, and moisture management. Cool discussion of adding the "D" to HVAC: HVACD or HVAC+D. And apologies to all those expecting (forbearing?) Steve's closing humor...PETE'S RESOURCES:- "High Performance Dehumidification: Upgrading our basement dehumidifier" - https://www.greenbuildingadvisor.com/article/high-performance-dehumidification- "Humidity, Health, and the Sterling Chart" - https://www.energyvanguard.com/blog/humidity-health-and-sterling-chart/- "Optimizing Energy Efficiency and Improved Dehumidification" (FSEC) - https://publications.energyresearch.ucf.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/FSEC-PF-473-18.pdf
THE GOOD news: our homebuilding industry is jam-packed with new materials, new techniques, and new systems, and it’s so easy to get information online in an instant. THE BAD news: How do we know what we can trust, what will work, and under what conditions? Where do we turn to separate the spin-and-hype from the true-and-square? We’ve got you covered! The UnBuild It Podcast is an industry-leading opportunity to get good information. UnBuild It podcast is a three-member team – Peter Yost, Building Scientist; Jake Bruton, Builder, and Remodeler; and Steven Baczek, Architect. We are nationally recognized industry leaders: Jake as a homebuilder, Steve as an architect, and Peter as a building scientist. You can find us at leading homebuilding industry events, in top-notch publications, and online media outlets. We believe that solid industry-related information has four key ingredients;RELEVANCE: You need insight on your job site. Jake, Steve, and Peter are in the field regularly doing what we strive to do. We walk the walk – then talk about the walk. We have worked together long enough to build on each other’s expertise and not take ourselves too seriously. We are among the best at taking what may seem like complicated concepts, breaking them down, and turning them into job-site-ready breakthroughs.ACCURACY: Jake is often quoted as saying, “Trust but Validate.” We don’t ask you to be the bleeding, leading edge; we develop trusted solutions based on our work in the field, pushing each other to practice what we preach. Our accuracy comes out of triangulation: building, design, and performance.UTILITY: We guarantee that each podcast episode will move you from all ears to all action. Our information is born from our work. We pride ourselves on delivering information you can use the same day you listen to an episode. CAMARADERIE: We work together because we love homebuilding, hitting the airwaves, and humor. We are not doing our job if you are not enjoying learning with us during each episode.