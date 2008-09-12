Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
GovernmentSociety & CultureHistory
Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Team of Rivals
    Here historian Doris Kearns Goodwin gives an overview of her goals with her award winning biography of Abraham Lincoln, Team of Rivals.
    1/21/2011
    6:50
  • The American Presidency - Theodore Roosevelt
    In this first lecture in a series touching on how the U.S. Presidency changed during the 20th century, noted historian Robert Dalek begins with his take on Theodore Roosevelt.
    6/4/2009
    36:01
  • John F. Kennedy
    Today we present Wikipedia's entry for President John F. Kennedy. For more audio tailored to the lifelong learner, please visit www.learnoutloud.com
    3/25/2009
    48:39
  • Ronald Reagan - Part 2
    Today we present part 2 of a short biography of Ronald Reagan. For more audio tailored to the lifelong learner, please visit www.learnoutloud.com
    1/20/2009
    35:19
  • Ronald Reagan - Part 1
    Today we present part 1 of a short biography of Ronald Reagan. For more audio tailored to the lifelong learner, please visit www.learnoutloud.com
    12/9/2008
    41:19

About U.S. Presidents Podcast

LearnOutLoud.com presents the U.S. Presidents Podcast. Each episode will provide a brief biographical portrait of each president, explore the eras in which they led the country, and access the historical significance they hold for us today. This is a podcast for those that wish to gain a complete knowledge of the commander in chief.
