Type Theory Forall

Pedro Abreu
An accessible podcast about Type Theory, Programming Languages Research and related topics.
TechnologyScience

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • #47 The History of LCF, ML and HOPE - David MacQueen
    David MacQueen has worked at Bell Labs for around 20 years during it’s Golden Age. Professor at Chicago University for 23 years. He is one of the designers of SML, one of the fathers of HOPE the programming language that introduced the notion of Algebraic Datatypes. So this interview was very special to me personally where I could get to hear all the stories about the dawn of Functional Programming as we know. And it is my great pleasure to have the honor to share it with you all. Links David's Website David's Github Luca Cardelli and the Early Evolution of ML The History of SML HOPE SML Website SML/NJ Website SML/NJ Github SML Family Website
    2:05:04
  • #46 Realizability, BHK, CPS Translation, Dialectica - Pierre-Marie Pédrot
    In this episode Pierre-Marie Pédrot, one of the main Coq/Rocq developers joins us to talk about Krivine, Kleene and Gödel Realizability Models, how it relates to the BHK interpretation and CPS Translations, and how it was all already part of Gödel's work in Dialectica! If you enjoy the show please consider supporting us at our ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/typetheoryforall Links Pierre-Marie's Website Pierre-Marie's PhD Thesis (Very nice read) BHK Interpretation Type Theory Forall website Type Theory Forall discord
    1:03:36
  • #45 What is Type Theory and What Properties we Should Care About - Pierre-Marie Pédrot
    In this episode Pierre-Marie Pédrot who is one of the main Coq/Rocq developers joins us to talk about what is Type Theory, what is Martin-Löf Type Theory, what are the properties we should care about in our type theory and why. If you enjoy the show please consider supporting us at our ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/typetheoryforall Links Pierre-Marie's Website Type Theory Forall website Type Theory Forall discord
    1:21:41
  • #44 Theorem Prover Foundations, Lean4Lean, Metamath - Mario Carneiro
    Mario Carneiro is the creator of Mathlib, Lean4Lean and Metamath0. He is currently doing his Postdoc at Chalmers University working on CakeML. In this episode we talk about foundations of theorem provers, type systems properties, semantics and interoperabilities. If you enjoy the show please consider supporting us at our ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/typetheoryforall Links Lean4Lean github Metamath Metamath0 Lean Foundations Discussion Large Elimination / Singleton Elimination Type Theory Forall website Type Theory Forall discord
    2:13:31
  • #43 PL in the Industry and Summer Schools - Patrick and Eric
    In this episode Eric Bond and Patrick Lafontaine joins us to talk about the life in industry vs the life in academia. Eric is a PhD student at Michigan University under Max New, he works with some pretty cool esoteric cubical agda stuff. Before starting his PhD he has spent some time at the consultancy companies Two Six Technologies and 47 Degrees doing some cool functional programming and formal methods. Before that we were pals doing an internship at Galois, and even before that he finished his masters with Benjamin Delaware at Purdue, Patrick’s current advisor. Patrick has just returned from his internship at AWS in the automated reasoning team. So in this episode we talk about their research, their academic and industry experiences, how’s the industry looking like for opportunities in PL and all that. If you enjoy the show please consider supporting us at our ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/typetheoryforall
    1:01:30

