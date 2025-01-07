#45 What is Type Theory and What Properties we Should Care About - Pierre-Marie Pédrot

In this episode Pierre-Marie Pédrot who is one of the main Coq/Rocq developers joins us to talk about what is Type Theory, what is Martin-Löf Type Theory, what are the properties we should care about in our type theory and why. If you enjoy the show please consider supporting us at our ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/typetheoryforall Links Pierre-Marie's Website Type Theory Forall website Type Theory Forall discord