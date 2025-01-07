#47 The History of LCF, ML and HOPE - David MacQueen
David MacQueen has worked at Bell Labs for around 20 years during it’s Golden Age. Professor at Chicago University for 23 years. He is one of the designers of SML, one of the fathers of HOPE the programming language that introduced the notion of Algebraic Datatypes.
So this interview was very special to me personally where I could get to hear all the stories about the dawn of Functional Programming as we know. And it is my great pleasure to have the honor to share it with you all.
Links
David's Website
David's Github
Luca Cardelli and the Early Evolution of ML
The History of SML
HOPE
SML Website
SML/NJ Website
SML/NJ Github
SML Family Website
In this episode Pierre-Marie Pédrot, one of the main Coq/Rocq developers joins us to talk about Krivine, Kleene and Gödel Realizability Models, how it relates to the BHK interpretation and CPS Translations, and how it was all already part of Gödel's work in Dialectica!
Links
Pierre-Marie's Website
Pierre-Marie's PhD Thesis (Very nice read)
BHK Interpretation
Type Theory Forall website
Type Theory Forall discord
1:03:36
#45 What is Type Theory and What Properties we Should Care About - Pierre-Marie Pédrot
In this episode Pierre-Marie Pédrot who is one of the main Coq/Rocq developers joins us to talk about what is Type Theory, what is Martin-Löf Type Theory, what are the properties we should care about in our type theory and why.
Links
Pierre-Marie's Website
Type Theory Forall website
Type Theory Forall discord
1:21:41
#44 Theorem Prover Foundations, Lean4Lean, Metamath - Mario Carneiro
Mario Carneiro is the creator of Mathlib, Lean4Lean and Metamath0. He is currently doing his Postdoc at Chalmers University working on CakeML. In this episode we talk about foundations of theorem provers, type systems properties, semantics and interoperabilities.
Links
Lean4Lean github
Metamath
Metamath0
Lean Foundations Discussion
Large Elimination / Singleton Elimination
Type Theory Forall website
Type Theory Forall discord
2:13:31
#43 PL in the Industry and Summer Schools - Patrick and Eric
In this episode Eric Bond and Patrick Lafontaine joins us to talk about the life in industry vs the life in academia. Eric is a PhD student at Michigan University under Max New, he works with some pretty cool esoteric cubical agda stuff. Before starting his PhD he has spent some time at the consultancy companies Two Six Technologies and 47 Degrees doing some cool functional programming and formal methods. Before that we were pals doing an internship at Galois, and even before that he finished his masters with Benjamin Delaware at Purdue, Patrick’s current advisor. Patrick has just returned from his internship at AWS in the automated reasoning team. So in this episode we talk about their research, their academic and industry experiences, how’s the industry looking like for opportunities in PL and all that.
