Step back in time with Widen Your World by Turkish Airlines as we journey to Mesopotamia—the cradle of civilization. From the golden stone houses of Mardin to the vibrant flavors of Gaziantep, the sacred waters of Şanlıurfa, and the awe-inspiring statues atop Mount Nemrut, this episode uncovers the region’s timeless wonders. Discover ancient empires, breathtaking landscapes, and world-changing innovations that still shape our lives today. Whether through history, cuisine, or culture, Mesopotamia is a story you’ll never forget.
--------
11:23
#10 - Widen Your World Season 2 Awaits – New Stories, New Horizons
Season 2 of Widen Your World, brought to you by Turkish Airlines, is almost here — and the journey is about to take you even further.In this special teaser episode, we reconnect with the spirit of travel that defined our first season: the thrill of discovery, the joy of connection, and the quiet moments that stay with you long after the trip ends. Now, we invite you to look ahead to the adventures waiting in our next chapter.Pack your curiosity. Bring your wonder. Widen Your World is ready for takeoff.
--------
3:18
#9 - Tech Tools and Tips for Travelers
In this episode we explore the latest and greatest tech tips and gadgets to enhance your journeys. From turning your smartphone into the ultimate travel companion to discovering game-changing innovations, we'll equip you with everything you need to travel smarter, not harder. Plus, learn how Turkish Airlines is redefining the travel experience with cutting-edge technology, both in the air and on the ground.
--------
12:04
#8 - A life on the Road: How is it like to live on the road?
Join photographer and filmmaker Tristan Zhou as he shares the highs and challenges of a nomadic creative lifestyle, capturing the world one frame at a time. Discover how his multicultural background shapes his cinematic storytelling and how Turkish Airlines connects creators to endless possibilities. From bustling cityscapes to serene landscapes, this episode explores the power of travel, creativity, and turning dreams into reality.
--------
24:29
#7 - Exploring the Jewels of the Mediterranean
Set sail on a journey through the Mediterranean’s most breathtaking destinations, from the historic streets of Barcelona to the sun-drenched islands of Santorini and Capri. Discover ancient ruins, vibrant markets, and stunning coastlines while indulging in the region’s rich flavors and artistic legacy. With Turkish Airlines connecting travelers to this incredible region, your next adventure is just a flight away.
We’ve crossed skies, connected stories and opened doors to new adventures. Every flight is a journey of discovery and every destination has a tale to tell. Now it's time to explore the moments behind the wings, the paths that brought us here and the ideas shaping tomorrow. Welcome aboard Turkish Airlines, where every journey is just the beginning.