#8 - A life on the Road: How is it like to live on the road?

Join photographer and filmmaker Tristan Zhou as he shares the highs and challenges of a nomadic creative lifestyle, capturing the world one frame at a time. Discover how his multicultural background shapes his cinematic storytelling and how Turkish Airlines connects creators to endless possibilities. From bustling cityscapes to serene landscapes, this episode explores the power of travel, creativity, and turning dreams into reality.