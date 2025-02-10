In this introductory episode, Lily and Sadie talk about growing up together in Montreal, their relationships to the works of David Lynch, and what to expect from this show.⁂Support the show on Patreon for early access and exclusive movie discussion episodes.Follow the show on BlueskyQuestions? Comments? Email us at [email protected] and we may respond in a future episode!⁂Things mentioned:Sadie's book, "Horrible Dance""Pop Quiz" music video⁂Find Sadie:BlueskyLetterboxdFind Lily:YouTubeBlueskyLetterboxdInstagram⁂Music by Jamie PageShow art by Mya Fernandes-GilesThis episode edited by Lily AlexandreSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.