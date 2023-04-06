221 - The Disappearance of Susan Wolff Cappel

Nineteen year old Susan Wolff Cappel was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle, but she wasn't going to let that slow her down. After moving back in with her parents she picked up two jobs, started purchasing supplies to take care of her son and had just begun repainting her childhood bedroom for him. Then, she mysteriously vanished.Just hours after a call from her lawyer that a date had been set for the custody hearing, Sue was elated. She couldn't wait to get her son back into her arms. She left her parents home smiling, heading off to a short shift at work. At approximately 9pm, she exited the store and was met by an older model, light blue car as she was walking toward her own.After the exchange of a few words, Sue got into the car and has never been seen again. That was more than 41 years ago, on the night of Tuesday, March 16th, 1982. For more than four decades her parents have fought to bring their daughter home. They've been met by disinterest from the media, an abhorrantly handled case by investigators and constant rumors of the horrors their daughter may have experienced.