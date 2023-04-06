Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Trace Evidence

Podcast Trace Evidence
Steven Pacheco
Trace Evidence is a weekly true crime podcast that focuses on unsolved cases, from chilling murders to missing persons. Join host Steven Pacheco as he examines
True Crime
Available Episodes

5 of 243
  223 - The Vanishing of Anthony Urciuoli Jr
    On a cold winter night in January of 2001, thirty-one year old Anthony Guy Urciuoli Jr left his family's Poughkeepsie home to go play pool with a friend. He never made it back. His family reported him missing the next day but were met with investigators who seemed disinterested and initially argued that Tony had left of his own volition.More than twenty years later, the truth of Tony's fate remains unknown. While law enforcement says they have never found evidence to show he was the victim of a crime, his family believes his disappearance must be connected to foul play; possibly over a large sum of money. The family believes their son's disappearance might be connected to an ex-girlfriend, or perhaps, a co-worker who paged Tony the night he vanished.This episode includes a promo for the Coffee and Cases Podcast.Use promo code "Trace" to save 10% on your ticket to CrimeCon in Orlando at CrimeCon.comTrace Evidence FacebookInstagramTwitterOfficial WebsiteOfficial MerchMusic Courtesy of: "Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/#truecrime #truecrimepodcast #realcrimes #disappearance #disappeared #missing #unsolved #unsolvedmysteries #poughkeepsie #urciuoli #evidence #investigation #missingperson #traceevidence #truecrimes #mysterious #creepydisappearance
    6/4/2023
    1:03:21
  222 - UPDATES - Ylva Hagner & Diamond Bradley
    Sponsored by: Nom Nom! Visit TryNom.com/Trace to save 50% on your no-risk two week trial!In this week's special update episode, we look back on two cases previously covered that have seen developments inside of the last month.First, we begin with the Disappearance of Ylva Hagner (Episode 179.) The forty-two year old vanished from Belmont, California in October of 1996. Now, nearly thirty years later, a new search is underway at the home of a familiar name.Then, we turn our attention towards the Disappearance of Tionda and Diamond Bradley (Episode 055.) Ten year old Tionda and Diamond, her three year old sister, went missing from their South Chicago Neighborhood in July of 2001. Now, more than twenty years later, someone has come forward claiming she is Diamond Bradley.Trace Evidence FacebookInstagramTwitterOfficial WebsiteOfficial MerchMusic Courtesy of: "Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/#DiamondBradley #YlvaHagner #truecrime #truecrimepodcast #truecrimestory #crimestory #crime #truecrimecommunity #coldcase #unsolved #unsolvedmysteries #disappeared #disappearance #chicago #belmont #paloalto
    5/26/2023
    45:01
  221 - The Disappearance of Susan Wolff Cappel
    Sponsored by: ZocDoc! Visit ZocDoc.com/Trace and download the App today for FREE! | Use promo code "TRACE" to save 10% on your pass at CrimeCon.comNineteen year old Susan Wolff Cappel was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle, but she wasn't going to let that slow her down. After moving back in with her parents she picked up two jobs, started purchasing supplies to take care of her son and had just begun repainting her childhood bedroom for him. Then, she mysteriously vanished.Just hours after a call from her lawyer that a date had been set for the custody hearing, Sue was elated. She couldn't wait to get her son back into her arms. She left her parents home smiling, heading off to a short shift at work. At approximately 9pm, she exited the store and was met by an older model, light blue car as she was walking toward her own.After the exchange of a few words, Sue got into the car and has never been seen again. That was more than 41 years ago, on the night of Tuesday, March 16th, 1982. For more than four decades her parents have fought to bring their daughter home. They've been met by disinterest from the media, an abhorrantly handled case by investigators and constant rumors of the horrors their daughter may have experienced.Trace Evidence FacebookInstagramTwitterOfficial WebsiteOfficial MerchMusic Courtesy of: "Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/#truecrime #truecrimepodcast #missingperson #missingmom #newcomerstown #unsolved #mysterious #creepydisappearance #coldcase #unsolvedmysteries
    5/13/2023
    1:37:17
  220 - The Vanishing of Ann Riffin
    Sponsored by: HelloFresh! Visit HelloFresh.com/Trace50 and use promo code Trace50 to save 50% and your first box ships free!Thirty-three year old Ann Riffin was searching for something. She'd never found a place where she felt she truly belonged, and after so many years, she believed she may have found her new home in the small village of Ruidoso, New Mexico.A poet, writer and artist, Ann fell in love with the beautiful scenery, bustling community and local art scene. For three months she seemed to thrive until one quiet weekend in September of 1982 when she mysteriously vanished.Weeks later, Ann's car was found abandoned in an area frequently referred to as the middle of nowhere. There was no evidence of a crime, in fact there was no evidence at all. No one had any clue as to where Ann may have gone, or what tragedy might have befallen her. Now, more than forty years later, the search for Ann continues though her case has long grown cold.Trace Evidence FacebookInstagramTwitterOfficial WebsiteOfficial MerchMusic Courtesy of: "Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/#truecrime #truecrimepodcast #missing #missingperson #newmexicocrime #newmexico #ruidoso #holman #annriffin #riffin #montclair #unsolved #coldcase #investigation #truecrimecommunity #truecrimes
    4/28/2023
    1:02:58
  219 - UPDATE - Anthonette Cayedito
    Sponsored by ZocDoc! Visit ZocDoc.com/Trace and find the right doctor today!Thirty-seven years ago, nine year old Anthonette Cayedito mysteriously vanished from her family's Gallup, NM apartment. Initially it was reported that the child went to answer a knock at the door sometime during the night and it was theorized that whoever had been knocking abducted Anthonette when she opened the door.However, thirty-seven years later, new information has emerged which flips the entire case on its head. According to the police and FBI files, there was something far more sinister going on and all the evidence seems to suggest the most heartbreaking scenario -- that Anthonette's disappearance may have been orchestrated, in part, by her own mother.Beyond the Case - Part 1Beyond the Case - Part 2Trace Evidence FacebookInstagramTwitterOfficial WebsiteOfficial MerchMusic Courtesy of: "Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/#Cayedito #AnthonetteCayedito #GallupNM #missing #abduction #newmexico #truecrime #truecrimepodcast #traceevidence #Penny #Emo #Perry
    4/15/2023
    39:40

About Trace Evidence

Trace Evidence is a weekly true crime podcast that focuses on unsolved cases, from chilling murders to missing persons. Join host Steven Pacheco as he examines each case, diving deep into the evidence and exploring the theories which revolve around them. For each unsolved case, there are the victims and their families, who want answers and the abductors and murders who hide the truth.

For more information please visit:

Trace-Evidence.com

https://www.patreon.com/traceevidence

Trace Evidence

