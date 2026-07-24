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287 episodes
- Jerry Wolking was worried, but nobody knew why. He was fidgety, pacing and didn't want to talk about what was on his mind. Days later, her mysteriously disappeared after leaving his girlfriend's house. He has never been seen again.
For decades his case grew cold, leaving behind family and friends who searched and did everything they could try and keep his story alive but the silence was all consuming. Then, more than twenty-five years later, investigators dropped a bombshell.
They identified a suspect, Cornelius Sedam, the estranged husband of Jerry's girlfriend. Though Sedam had passed away years earlier, there was more to the story, with detectives suggesting that there may be others, still alive who were involved; and they might even be members of Sedam's own family.
Moline Police Department Podcast Episode
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Music Courtesy of:
"Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Echoes of Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Galactic Rap" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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- On Friday, June 13th, 2008, just before 10 AM, an unknown assailant entered the Sundrop Bottling Company building in Concord, North Carolina. Inside were three employees including office manager Donna Barnhardt as well as Darrell Noles, a local man applying for a part-time job. During what police have called a robbery gone wrong, both Donna and Darrell were shot and killed. The shooter then walked out of the building, jogged across the road and disappeared into the tree line of a wooded area. He is alleged to have been carrying a box with him as he left the scene.
Despite exhaustive search efforts launched by local and state police within twenty minutes of the crime, the killer escaped the dragnet. For nearly two decades investigators have searched for the killer, although they believed they always knew who it was. Following a full and thorough re-examination of all available evidence and leads, detectives from Concord in conjunction with Port Angeles police arrested forty-three year old Johnny Talbert in Washington. He has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery with a firearm. He is currently awaiting extradition.
Listen to Episode 114 - The Sundrop Murders
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Music Courtesy of:
"Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Echoes of Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Galactic Rap" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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- In part 2 we examine the greater conspiracy surrounding the Vanishing of Melanie Flynn. Lexington Police Officer Bill Canan, who claimed to be using Melanie as a confidential informant for his undercover work in the drug scene is fired from his job for a multitude of reasons related to insubordination. Canan denies any involvement in Melanie’s disappearance or in any illegal activities. However, his partner, Drew Thornton, dies while flying a plane carrying two hundred pounds of cocaine into the United States from Columbia.
In the early 1990’s, former reporter Sally Denton releases a book entitled “The Bluegrass Conspiracy.” The book goes on to expose a massive drug and arm trafficking operation being carried out between South America and the US with local police as well as several federal agents working hand-in-hand with Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel. In addition to trafficking, there are cases of witness intimidation, theft, assault and even murder. Canan is eventually arrested, charged and convicted of cocaine trafficking. During his trial, several witnesses claim he was directly responsible for Melanie’s disappearance and murder.
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"Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Chasing Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Galactic Rap" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
#truecrimepodcast #unsolvedmysteries #coldcase #coldcaseinvestigation #murder #murdermystery #missingperson #missingpersons #truecrimecommunity #mysterypodcast #truecrime #coldcasefiles #truecrimestories #crimelovers #truecrimeaddict #truecrimejunkie #crimescene #justiceforall #missing #crimesquad #podcastcommunity #sleuthsunite #darkhistories #criminalmindset #detective #detectivediaries #forensics #forensicfiles #crimestories #crimepodcast #traceevidence #traceevidencepodcast #criminalinvestigation #justiceforvictims #detectivework #truecrimediscussion #podcastfamily #listenandsolve #crimefans #listentotraceevidence #uncoverthetruth #podcastrecommendations #podcastlove #podcastlife #truecrimeobsessed #followtheclues #cluefinders #podcastaddict #unsolvedmurders #unsolveddisappearances #detectiveatheart #jointheinvestigation #disappearance #vanishing #abduction #gonemissing #upandvanished #pacheco #stevenpacheco #podcasting #crimetalk #crimeanalysis #theories #melanieflynn #bobbyflynn #dougflynn #billcanan #henryvance #drewthornton #cocainebear #cocaine #trafficking #escobar #medellin #lexington #kentucky #kentuckyunsolved
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- On January 26th, 1977, twenty-four year old Melanie Flynn walked out from her Lexington, Kentucky job, climbed into her red, Ford Elite and drove off into the unknown. She has never been seen again. Immediately in the aftermath of her disappearance her father, former state senator Bobby Flynn, reached out a friend and police officer for help. He didn't expect the response he received.
The Police weren't all that interested or concerned. They brushed aside the family's worries and assured them that Melanie had likely gone off with friends and would come back sometime soon. It wasn't until ten days later, when the missing woman's car was found, that a detective was finally assigned to the case.
The initial investigation was described as poorly conducted and carried out by detectives who seemed indifferent to the plight of the Flynn's. When they received tips that the missing woman was seen in Florida they took that statements at face value and announced the case was closed.
It remained that way until a cop, the very one Bobby had reached out to, sat for a controversial interview where he blasted the victim, called her a slew of insults and then issued his belief that she'd run off on her own and didn't need to be found. This interview would unlock a door that revealed the dark indications of a grander conspiracy in which Melanie may have found herself caught.
Part 2 will be releasing Friday, June 5th, 2026.
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Music Courtesy of:
"Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Chasing Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Galactic Rap" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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- Sixteen year old Jennifer Persia had everything going for her. She played saxophone in the school band, was on the color guard and was becoming a breakout athlete. As a freshman, she was on the varsity track team and medaled in a competition against mostly seniors.
Then one quiet, Monday night, someone stole away everything she hoped to be, shattered a family and rocked a small town. On April 4th, 1994, an unknown killer, or killers, entered Jennifer's home and brutally murdered the sixteen year old over a matter of just $200.
UPDATE
After more than 30 years, DNA has conclusively identified Jennifer's killer. Not only has her case been solved through the use of genetic genealogy, but it was also discovered that Jennifer was not the monster's only victim. Twenty-four year old Marebeth Welsh, murdered five months before Jennifer, has also been identified as the victim of thirty-nine year old Francis Schooley.
Submit a Tip - https://camdencountypros.org/unit/49
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Official Trace Evidence Website --- LinkTree
Music Courtesy of:
"Lost Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Chasing Time" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
"Galactic Rap" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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About Trace Evidence
Trace Evidence is a weekly true crime podcast that focuses on unsolved cases, from chilling murders to missing persons. Join host Steven Pacheco as he examines each case, diving deep into the evidence and exploring the theories which revolve around them. For each unsolved case, there are the victims and their families, who want answers and the abductors and murders who hide the truth.Follow Us on Social Media | Learn More Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/trace-evidence--3207798/support.Podcast website
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