TLP | S04-E53 | 05-04-23
This country was founded on Christian principles and the roles of Patriot and Pastor sometimes mixed. The pulpit was a place where religious tradition mixed with political philosophy. If it were not for strong men of God, who were unafraid to speak outwardly about their faith and take strong political stands, this country would not be what it is today.
5/5/2023
1:27:11
TLP | S04-E52 | 05-02-23
5/3/2023
1:33:29
TLP | S04-E51 | 04-29-23
4/30/2023
58:27
TLP | S04-E50 | 04-27-23
4/28/2023
1:30:33
TLP | S04-E49 | 04-25-23
Sadly, most Pastor’s do not see the importance of keeping their church body informed politically. Tom does not subscribe to this philosophy. He believes it is extremely important to share the Gospel, Win the Lost, Disciple Believers, and to keep the church informed of what is going on politically so that we can “resist” the devil’s schemes and plans.