Mattsuuii's Hip Hop Talk Shop
Mattsuuii's Hip Hop Talk Shop

Mattsuuii
Music Interviews
Mattsuuii’s Hip Hop Talk Shop
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  Hip Hop Saved Us: The DJ Loot & Matsuuii Session"
    Summary • DJ Loot's Introduction and Background   ◦ Mattsuuii introduces DJ Loot, a music producer from Oroville, California, currently residing in Sacramento.  ◦ DJ Loot shares his background, mentioning his establishment in Northern California for over two decades, producing various genres including hip hop, pop, and R&B.  ◦ DJ Loot discusses his upbringing, mentioning that his grandparents raised him and he had a normal life with scholastic advantages.  ◦ He talks about starting with the saxophone in the school band and later studying Recording Arts at Chico State, which formalized his music production skills. • Mattsuuii's Background and Personal Struggles   ◦ Matt shares his background, mentioning his early involvement in music and his label, Way 2 Guud Entertainment.  ◦ He discusses his time in juvenile hall for a crime he did not commit, which involved a manslaughter charge and overdose deaths related to pills he sold.  ◦ Mattsuuii talks about his abusive father and his mother's coping mechanisms with gambling and loan sharks.  ◦ He describes the hardships he faced growing up, including living in a 1982 Nissan Sentra and sleeping under a bridge with his family. • Matt's Musical Journey and Inspirations  ◦ Mattsuuii explains how he turned to music to get off probation and how his brother from another mother introduced him to hip hop.  ◦ He mentions his early influences, including Rush and their drummer Neil Peart, and how they inspired his songwriting.  ◦ Matt discusses his experience in juvenile hall, where he started freestyling and eventually fell in love with hip hop.  ◦ He shares his journey of getting degrees in music production and sound engineering, which helped him build his brand. • DJ Loot's Early Music Production and Inspirations   ◦ DJ Loot talks about his early DJing experience with rave music and his transition to hip hop.  ◦ He mentions his influences, including 2 Live Crew, Ice-T, and Naughty by Nature, and how the late 90s saw a surge in rap artists.  ◦ DJ Loot describes his early attempts at beat making with basic equipment and how he improved with time and feedback from dedicated hip hop heads.  ◦ He shares his experience of producing and mixing albums for various artists, including San Quinn and Hollow Tip. • Collaborations and Industry Experience   ◦ DJ Loot discusses his collaborations with big-name artists, including San Quinn, Hollow Tip, and Mr. Fab.  ◦ Mattsuuii mentions his work with Sony Records and Universal, and how he signed NDAs for unreleased songs.  ◦ DJ Loot talks about his experience of producing and mastering entire catalogs for artists and his ongoing projects.  ◦ Mattsuuii expresses interest in collaborating with DJ Loot and shares his own music and beats. • DJ Loot's Radio Show and Future Plans   ◦ DJ Loot talks about his radio show, which started as an internet-only platform and later moved to Ozcat 89.5 FM in Vallejo.  ◦ He explains the format of his show, which includes live interviews and playing local and regional music.  ◦ DJ Loot mentions his plans to continue expanding his skills and genres, including EDM and house music.  ◦ Suuii and Loot discuss potential collaborations and future projects, including a possible compilation album. • Defining True Artistry and Hip Hop vs. Rap   ◦ Mattsuuii and DJ Loot discuss their definitions of true artistry, emphasizing the ability to evoke emotions and resonate with the audience.  ◦ They debate the differences between hip hop and rap, with DJ Loot arguing that rap is an element of hip hop.  ◦ Mattsuuii expresses his view that rap is often watered down and lacks the depth and storytelling of true hip hop.  ◦ They both agree on the importance of skill and message in rap and hip hop. • Final Thoughts and Future Collaborations   ◦ Mattsuuii and DJ Loot discuss their final thoughts on the interview and express their excitement for future collaborations.  ◦ DJ Loot shares his social media handles and information about his radio show.  ◦ Suuii promises to send DJ Loot links to his music and beats for feedback.  ◦ They both agree to stay in touch and explore potential collaborations, including a possible compilation album.  
    --------  
    59:54
  Mikey Bones Unleashed: From Fresno Streets to Slam Music
    Summary • Mikey Bon3z Background and Introdu  ◦ Mattsuuii introduces Mikey Bon3z highlighting his roles as a producer, songwriter, and artist.  ◦ Mikey Bon3z mentions his label, Dope Phene Music, and his work with various artists.  ◦ Mikey Bon3z shares his upbringing in Fresno, California, describing it as rough and mentioning his father leaving him at a young age.  ◦ He discusses the influence of his surroundings and his decision to pursue music as a way to escape a life of crime. • Creation of Slam Music   ◦ Mikey Bon3z explains the concept of Slam music, a genre he created that combines elements of grind, hardcore, trap drums, dark ambient soundscapes, and hip-hop lyrics.  ◦ He compares Slam music to other genres that have mixed metal and rap, such as Public Enemy and Rage Against the Machine, but emphasizes its unique complexity and heaviness.  ◦ Mattsuuii praises Mikey for creating his own genre and asks for more details about his upbringing.  ◦ Mikey Bon3z shares more about his mother, Barbara Jean Clark, and the challenges they faced growing up in a violent and drug-ridden environment. • Mattsuuii"s Personal Story   ◦ Suuii shares his own traumatic upbringing, including abuse from his father and his mother's addiction to gambling.  ◦ He describes the extreme poverty and homelessness his family faced, including sleeping in their car during the winter.  ◦ He also recounts his early involvement in crime, including cooking crack cocaine, packing guns, and being shot multiple times.  ◦ He discusses his time in juvenile hall and his eventual transition to boxing, where he became a certified Silver Glove champ.. • Mikey Bon3z Early Music Projects   ◦ Mikey Bon3z talks about his first music project, "Frequency Rapture," which combined minimal hip-hop beats with samples from Alex Jones and David Icke.  ◦ He explains how he got into music production by watching YouTube tutorials and quickly realized he had a talent for it.  ◦ Mikey Bon3z shares his influences, including classic rock, the Beastie Boys, and Rage Against the Machine.  ◦ Mattsuuii and Mikey discuss their shared love for hip-hop and their favorite artists, including Wu-Tang Clan and Naughty by Nature. • Influences and Artistry   ◦ Mikey Bon3z and Suuii discuss the differences between rap and hip-hop, with Mikey Bon3z emphasizing hip-hop's cultural and artistic aspects.  ◦ They talk about the evolution of hip-hop and the impact of artists like Rick Rubin and Dr. Dre on the genre.  ◦ Mikey defines artistry as the ability to convey thoughts, philosophies, and emotions through music.  ◦ Suuii shares his own definition of artistry, emphasizing its role in evoking emotions and creating a deeper connection with the audience. • Mikey Bones' Upcoming Projects   ◦ Mikey Bon3z discusses his upcoming projects, including his debut album "Skip the Phoenix" and a mini audio movie that accompanies it.  ◦ He describes the storyline of the album, which follows a schizophrenic character named Mikey Bon3z who goes on a murder spree.  ◦ Mikey talks about his second album, "Chemical Saints," and its themes of representing the marginalized and forgotten in society.  ◦ He shares his vision of creating audio movies for every album release to enhance the listener's experience. • Mikey Bon3z Songwriting and Production Skills   ◦ Mikey Bon3z showcases his songwriting and production skills by playing his tracks "Brutal Crucifix" and "Vap3r Wav3z Lov3r."  ◦ Mattsuuii praises Mikey's creativity and technical skills, noting the complexity and depth of his lyrics and beats.  ◦ Mikey Bon3z explains his process of creating music, including writing, producing, and engineering everything himself.  ◦ They discuss the importance of storytelling in music and how Bon3z uses his experiences to create unique and impactful songs. • Final Thoughts and Future Collaboration   ◦ Mikey and Suuii discuss the potential for future collaboration, including Mikey Bon3z possibly signing with Mattsuuii's label Way 2 Guud Entertainment.  ◦ Mikey Bon3z shares his contact information and expresses his willingness to work with Suuii on new projects.  ◦ Mattsuuii offers to send Mikey some of his own music and lyrics for feedback and potential collaboration.  ◦ They conclude the interview with mutual appreciation and excitement for future creative endeavors.   Tv2iLH6NwzL9Fpq8iJT0  
    --------  
    1:11:30
  Special Guest: From Corpus Christi to the Dolomites: Don Martin40's Live‑Instrument Hip‑Hop Journey
    Summary • Introduction and Background of Don Martin40  ◦ First,  host Mattsuuii introduces Martin Cifuentes, also known as Don Martin40, an artist from Corpus Christi, Texas, now residing in Italy.  ◦ Don Martin40 shares his background, mentioning his 40+ years of playing guitar and his transition to making trap music six years ago.  ◦ He then goes onto describe his musical journey from playing in rock and metal bands to incorporating modern urban music like rap.  ◦ Suuii shares his background as a professional music artist and sound engineer, highlighting his experience with various music genres. • Inspirations and Musical Journey   ◦ Mattsuuii discusses his inspiration from Neil Peart, the drummer from Rush, and him and Don reminisce on both of their experiences seeing Rush live, Matt when he was 13 and Don back in 1982.    ◦ The conversation shifts to the influence of classic rock bands like Rush and the unique elements of their performances, such as Neil Peart's drum solos.  ◦ Don Martin40 and Mattsuuii discuss the evolution of rock music and the incorporation of urban styles like rap. • First Hip Hop Project and Collaborations   ◦ Don Martin credits Mr. Dorin Green from D Green Films for introducing him to the rap music scene.  ◦ He shares his first experience with That Mexican OT in Louisiana and his subsequent guitar cameos with him on songs like "September the 8th," "Cowboy Killer," and "15 Missed Calls," but he says all the credit for the actual guitar playing in those songs goes to Mr. Oliver Bassil.  ◦ Mattsuuii and Don Martin40 discuss the influence of That Mexican OT and other Texas artists on the hip hop scene.  ◦ Don then explains that he does not rap but plays guitar and contributes to the production of the songs. • Challenges and Personal Stories   ◦ Don Martin shares his personal story of growing up in an impoverished neighborhood in Corpus Christi and his struggles with the juvenile justice system.  ◦ He discusses his time in the Texas Youth Commission and his eventual release and enlistment in the United States Navy.  ◦ Mattsuuii shares his own challenging upbringing, including dealing with an abusive father and turning to gangs and drugs.  ◦ Both discuss the impact of their experiences on their music and their commitment to overcoming their past. • Musical Philosophy and Future Plans   ◦ Don Martin40 expresses his belief in the therapeutic value of music and how it helps him cope with his mental health challenges.  ◦ He discusses his preference for using live instruments in his music and the unique sound they bring compared to digital production.  ◦ Next he goes onto share his plans to release more music in 2026 and his goal of creating a full album.  ◦ Suuii and Don discuss the benefits of being an independent artist and the challenges of working with major labels. • Cultural and Personal Connections   ◦ Don Martin40 and Mattsuuii discuss their shared experiences of growing up in impoverished neighborhoods and dealing with mental health issues.  ◦ They talk about the importance of skills over medication in managing their conditions.  ◦ Don Martin40 shares his background as a first-generation American and the influence of his Mexican and Louisiana roots.  ◦ Suuii and Don discuss their shared passion for music and their commitment to creating meaningful art. • Collaboration and Future Projects   ◦ Don Martin40 expresses his interest in collaborating with Mattsuuii and other artists on future projects.  ◦ They discuss the potential for recording live music and incorporating different musical elements.  ◦ Don Martin40 shares his plans to visit Alameda, California, in 2026 and the possibility of working with Matt and other artists.  ◦ Mattsuuii then goes onto offer to send Don Martin40 his music for potential collaboration and expresses his excitement for future collaborations. • Final Thoughts and Shoutouts   ◦ Don Martin40 thanks Mattsuuii for the opportunity to share his music and his future goals.  ◦ He expresses gratitude to the artists and producers he has worked with and his appreciation for their support.  ◦ Don Martin40 extends his thanks to the men and women in uniform for their service and their role in upholding the American spirit.  ◦ Suuii and Don Martin exchange contact information and express their eagerness to continue their collaboration.  
    --------  
    1:23:56
  Mental Health, Rap, and Redemption — Only Okay Speaks Out
    Summary • Introduction and Background of Only Okay  ◦ Mattsuuii introduces OnlyOkay, an up-and-coming hip hop artist from Canton, Michigan, who goes by the name Only or Griffin Shaminski  ◦ Griffin shares his background, mentioning his eight to nine years of experience in making music, with a focus on hip hop, rap, rock, and house dance music.  ◦ He then starts to discuss his upcoming album titled "27," which will be released on his 28th birthday, marking a significant milestone in his life.  ◦ Mattsuuii expresses excitement about the new album and asks Speaker 2 to share his upbringing and what inspired him to start making music. • Only Okay's Upbringing and Early Influences   ◦ Only describes his upbringing as great, with supportive parents who are still together.  ◦ Mattsuuii shares a stark contrast, recounting his traumatic childhood with an abusive father and a mother who turned to gambling to cope with her pain.  ◦ Suuii details the hardships he faced, including sleeping in a car with his brother and witnessing his mother's abuse.  ◦ He then talks about his involvement in the streets, including cooking crack at 12 and being shot and incarcerated at a young age. • Only Okay's Journey into Music   ◦ Griffin explains that his parents' support and his own athletic background in baseball influenced his decision to pursue music.  ◦ Suuii shares his own experience with baseball, including playing at a high level and the injuries that derailed his career.  ◦ Griffin discusses his transition from baseball to music, influenced by artists like Chris Webby, and his love for hip hop and rap.  ◦ Mattsuuii shares his inspiration from bands like Rush and his admiration for Neil Peart's drumming and songwriting. • Influences and Writing Style   ◦ Next they start to discuss their musical influences, with Suuii mentioning his admiration for artists like Mac Dre and his own writing style.  ◦ Okay lists his top influences, including Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J Cole, and explains why they are significant to him.  ◦  Next they begin to discuss the differences between rap and hip hop, with Griffin defining rap as more lyric-focused and hip hop as more experiential and mainstream.  ◦ Suuii shares his perspective, seeing hip hop as the embodiment of lyricism and rap as more mainstream and watered down. • Defining Artistry and Upcoming Album   ◦ Next they discuss the definition of artistry, with Only Okay defining it as any way to creatively portray oneself, thoughts, and emotions.  ◦ Only shares details about his upcoming album, including its length, number of songs, and the themes it explores, such as mental health.  ◦ Mattsuuii talks about his own experiences with mental health issues and shares a song he is working on about domestic violence.  ◦ Only Okay mentions his album's focus on balance, with six thought-provoking songs and six anthem songs, and the involvement of two producers. • Collaboration and Future Plans   ◦ Suuii offers to provide beats and production services to Only,  emphasizing his fair pricing and experience.  ◦ Only then expresses interest in collaborating with Mattsuuii and mentions his focus on releasing singles in the coming year.  ◦ Mattsuuii shares his own plans for releasing an EP and an album on New Year's Eve, and they discuss the potential for future collaborations.  ◦ Only Okay ends the episode by sharing his social media handles and thanks Suuii for the interview, expressing excitement about their potential collaboration.  
    --------  
    43:28
  Artists & Producers Wanted — Get Featured on Matt Sui's Podcast (#54 on Apple Podcasts)
    Host Mattsuuii is looking for talented hip-hop and rap artists and producers to interview on his podcast. Ranked #54 on Apple Podcasts worldwide, the show offers strong exposure for emerging talent. If you or someone you know is interested, call 530-638-6868 now — Matt promises it will be worth your time. Much love.
    --------  
    0:54

About Mattsuuii's Hip Hop Talk Shop

Welcome to *Mattsuuii's Hip Hop Talk Shop*, the podcast where authentic voices from the streets meet expert ears. I’m your host, Mattsuuii — aka Ghost Writer — a successful Hip Hop artist, music producer, and sound engineer, holding Bachelor's Degrees in Music Production and Sound Engineering from The Los Angeles Film School and the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. With a deep passion for uncovering diamonds in the rough, I scour every corner of the music world to find up-and-coming Hip Hop artists, beat makers, R&B talents, and engineers who truly make the cut. On this show, I bring these gifted musicians straight to you through candid phone interviews. We dive into their stories — their upbringing, the people who inspired their journey into writing, recording, and releasing music. I ask them to share about their first solo projects and tease what’s next on the horizon. Two questions are at the heart of every conversation: What, in their own words, is the difference between rap and Hip Hop? And how do they define true artistry? I share my own perspectives too, creating a space where creativity and culture collide. As we wrap up each episode, you’ll hear a track handpicked by the guest — a special song they want you to vibe with. Then, they’ll give shout-outs and thanks to everyone who’s helped them on their path — from family and fans to faith. Finally, they’ll share their social media handles so you can connect and keep up with their journey. So tune in, get inspired, and join us at *Mattsuuii's Hip Hop Talk Shop* — where real stories, real sounds, and real artistry come alive.
MusicMusic Interviews

