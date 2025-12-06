Mikey Bones Unleashed: From Fresno Streets to Slam Music
Summary
• Mikey Bon3z Background and Introdu
◦ Mattsuuii introduces Mikey Bon3z highlighting his roles as a producer, songwriter, and artist.
◦ Mikey Bon3z mentions his label, Dope Phene Music, and his work with various artists.
◦ Mikey Bon3z shares his upbringing in Fresno, California, describing it as rough and mentioning his father leaving him at a young age.
◦ He discusses the influence of his surroundings and his decision to pursue music as a way to escape a life of crime.
• Creation of Slam Music
◦ Mikey Bon3z explains the concept of Slam music, a genre he created that combines elements of grind, hardcore, trap drums, dark ambient soundscapes, and hip-hop lyrics.
◦ He compares Slam music to other genres that have mixed metal and rap, such as Public Enemy and Rage Against the Machine, but emphasizes its unique complexity and heaviness.
◦ Mattsuuii praises Mikey for creating his own genre and asks for more details about his upbringing.
◦ Mikey Bon3z shares more about his mother, Barbara Jean Clark, and the challenges they faced growing up in a violent and drug-ridden environment.
• Mattsuuii"s Personal Story
◦ Suuii shares his own traumatic upbringing, including abuse from his father and his mother's addiction to gambling.
◦ He describes the extreme poverty and homelessness his family faced, including sleeping in their car during the winter.
◦ He also recounts his early involvement in crime, including cooking crack cocaine, packing guns, and being shot multiple times.
◦ He discusses his time in juvenile hall and his eventual transition to boxing, where he became a certified Silver Glove champ..
• Mikey Bon3z Early Music Projects
◦ Mikey Bon3z talks about his first music project, "Frequency Rapture," which combined minimal hip-hop beats with samples from Alex Jones and David Icke.
◦ He explains how he got into music production by watching YouTube tutorials and quickly realized he had a talent for it.
◦ Mikey Bon3z shares his influences, including classic rock, the Beastie Boys, and Rage Against the Machine.
◦ Mattsuuii and Mikey discuss their shared love for hip-hop and their favorite artists, including Wu-Tang Clan and Naughty by Nature.
• Influences and Artistry
◦ Mikey Bon3z and Suuii discuss the differences between rap and hip-hop, with Mikey Bon3z emphasizing hip-hop's cultural and artistic aspects.
◦ They talk about the evolution of hip-hop and the impact of artists like Rick Rubin and Dr. Dre on the genre.
◦ Mikey defines artistry as the ability to convey thoughts, philosophies, and emotions through music.
◦ Suuii shares his own definition of artistry, emphasizing its role in evoking emotions and creating a deeper connection with the audience.
• Mikey Bones' Upcoming Projects
◦ Mikey Bon3z discusses his upcoming projects, including his debut album "Skip the Phoenix" and a mini audio movie that accompanies it.
◦ He describes the storyline of the album, which follows a schizophrenic character named Mikey Bon3z who goes on a murder spree.
◦ Mikey talks about his second album, "Chemical Saints," and its themes of representing the marginalized and forgotten in society.
◦ He shares his vision of creating audio movies for every album release to enhance the listener's experience.
• Mikey Bon3z Songwriting and Production Skills
◦ Mikey Bon3z showcases his songwriting and production skills by playing his tracks "Brutal Crucifix" and "Vap3r Wav3z Lov3r."
◦ Mattsuuii praises Mikey's creativity and technical skills, noting the complexity and depth of his lyrics and beats.
◦ Mikey Bon3z explains his process of creating music, including writing, producing, and engineering everything himself.
◦ They discuss the importance of storytelling in music and how Bon3z uses his experiences to create unique and impactful songs.
• Final Thoughts and Future Collaboration
◦ Mikey and Suuii discuss the potential for future collaboration, including Mikey Bon3z possibly signing with Mattsuuii's label Way 2 Guud Entertainment.
◦ Mikey Bon3z shares his contact information and expresses his willingness to work with Suuii on new projects.
◦ Mattsuuii offers to send Mikey some of his own music and lyrics for feedback and potential collaboration.
◦ They conclude the interview with mutual appreciation and excitement for future creative endeavors.
