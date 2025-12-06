Special Guest: From Corpus Christi to the Dolomites: Don Martin40’s Live‑Instrument Hip‑Hop Journey

Summary • Introduction and Background of Don Martin40 ◦ First, host Mattsuuii introduces Martin Cifuentes, also known as Don Martin40, an artist from Corpus Christi, Texas, now residing in Italy. ◦ Don Martin40 shares his background, mentioning his 40+ years of playing guitar and his transition to making trap music six years ago. ◦ He then goes onto describe his musical journey from playing in rock and metal bands to incorporating modern urban music like rap. ◦ Suuii shares his background as a professional music artist and sound engineer, highlighting his experience with various music genres. • Inspirations and Musical Journey ◦ Mattsuuii discusses his inspiration from Neil Peart, the drummer from Rush, and him and Don reminisce on both of their experiences seeing Rush live, Matt when he was 13 and Don back in 1982. ◦ The conversation shifts to the influence of classic rock bands like Rush and the unique elements of their performances, such as Neil Peart's drum solos. ◦ Don Martin40 and Mattsuuii discuss the evolution of rock music and the incorporation of urban styles like rap. • First Hip Hop Project and Collaborations ◦ Don Martin credits Mr. Dorin Green from D Green Films for introducing him to the rap music scene. ◦ He shares his first experience with That Mexican OT in Louisiana and his subsequent guitar cameos with him on songs like "September the 8th," "Cowboy Killer," and "15 Missed Calls," but he says all the credit for the actual guitar playing in those songs goes to Mr. Oliver Bassil. ◦ Mattsuuii and Don Martin40 discuss the influence of That Mexican OT and other Texas artists on the hip hop scene. ◦ Don then explains that he does not rap but plays guitar and contributes to the production of the songs. • Challenges and Personal Stories ◦ Don Martin shares his personal story of growing up in an impoverished neighborhood in Corpus Christi and his struggles with the juvenile justice system. ◦ He discusses his time in the Texas Youth Commission and his eventual release and enlistment in the United States Navy. ◦ Mattsuuii shares his own challenging upbringing, including dealing with an abusive father and turning to gangs and drugs. ◦ Both discuss the impact of their experiences on their music and their commitment to overcoming their past. • Musical Philosophy and Future Plans ◦ Don Martin40 expresses his belief in the therapeutic value of music and how it helps him cope with his mental health challenges. ◦ He discusses his preference for using live instruments in his music and the unique sound they bring compared to digital production. ◦ Next he goes onto share his plans to release more music in 2026 and his goal of creating a full album. ◦ Suuii and Don discuss the benefits of being an independent artist and the challenges of working with major labels. • Cultural and Personal Connections ◦ Don Martin40 and Mattsuuii discuss their shared experiences of growing up in impoverished neighborhoods and dealing with mental health issues. ◦ They talk about the importance of skills over medication in managing their conditions. ◦ Don Martin40 shares his background as a first-generation American and the influence of his Mexican and Louisiana roots. ◦ Suuii and Don discuss their shared passion for music and their commitment to creating meaningful art. • Collaboration and Future Projects ◦ Don Martin40 expresses his interest in collaborating with Mattsuuii and other artists on future projects. ◦ They discuss the potential for recording live music and incorporating different musical elements. ◦ Don Martin40 shares his plans to visit Alameda, California, in 2026 and the possibility of working with Matt and other artists. ◦ Mattsuuii then goes onto offer to send Don Martin40 his music for potential collaboration and expresses his excitement for future collaborations. • Final Thoughts and Shoutouts ◦ Don Martin40 thanks Mattsuuii for the opportunity to share his music and his future goals. ◦ He expresses gratitude to the artists and producers he has worked with and his appreciation for their support. ◦ Don Martin40 extends his thanks to the men and women in uniform for their service and their role in upholding the American spirit. ◦ Suuii and Don Martin exchange contact information and express their eagerness to continue their collaboration.