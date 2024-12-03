Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsScienceTinfoil Tales
Listen to Tinfoil Tales in the App
Listen to Tinfoil Tales in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Tinfoil Tales

Podcast Tinfoil Tales
Brandon Wright
Tinfoil Tales is here to bring you firsthand accounts of the strange and mysterious from every day people like yourself. Whether it's eyewitnesses to unknown cr...
More
ScienceNatural SciencesSociety & CultureHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 170
  • Ep. 149: The Full Disclosure Movement
    Welcome back to Tinfoil Tales! On this episode I am joined by Brian Tseng of the Full Disclosure Movement. brian talks about his involvement with the project, some of his personal experiences, and discusses an old haunted location he purchased.Make sure to look for Brian on facebook and get caught up with the movement!Tinfoil Tales Podcast - Show Notes 🎙️ Want to be a Guest? If you have a paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story to share, we'd love to hear from you! Reach out to us at [email protected] or use the contact button on our website. http://www.tinfoiltales.com Let's schedule you for a future episode and dive into the mysteries together! Got Weird Stuff?Send it to our Foil Phone at (765) 431-7958 to share your story.Have some strange physical evidence you want to share?  Mail it to:Tinfoil TalesP.O. Box 302Peru, IN 46970📱 Follow Us on Social Media: Stay engaged on Facebook to join the conversation. http://www.facebook.com/tinfoiltales and look for Brandon Tinfoil TalesExplore mysterious visuals on Instagram and share your own experiences. https://www.instagram.com/tinfoiltalespodcast📺 Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: Catch video snippets, visuals, and more on our YouTube channel. Don't miss out – subscribe for intriguing content related to our episodes. https://www.youtube.com/@tinfoiltales💼 Become a Patreon Member: Join our Patreon community for exclusive benefits! For just $1.99 a month, enjoy early access to new episodes and ad-free content. Your support helps us continue exploring the unknown – become a member here. http://www.patreon.com/tinfoiltales🎶 Music Credits:All music for the podcast was written and performed by Devin Gowin. For those interested in hiring Devin, you can reach him at [email protected]🚨 Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Brandon Wright) nor the podcast (Tinfoil Tales) is responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. Tinfoil Tales is a platform for others to share their experiences and opinions. The podcast and its host neither agree nor disagree with the views and opinions expressed by guests.  All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and do not reflect on the overall views of the podcast or its host. We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Tinfoil Tales. Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases. If you are concerned about any content, feel free to skip ahead or stop listening altogether.📅 Copyright 2024. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tinfoil-tales--6147818/support.
    --------  
    1:55:17
  • Ep. 148: Champ, The Lake Champlain Monster
    Welcome back to Tinfoil Tales! On this episode I am joined by researcher Katy Elizabeth and she's spent many years searching for the elusive Champ, the lake monster of Lake Champlain. Katy has gathered some very interesting evidence to help support the existence of this aquatic creature.Tinfoil Tales Podcast - Show Notes 🎙️ Want to be a Guest? If you have a paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story to share, we'd love to hear from you! Reach out to us at [email protected] or use the contact button on our website. http://www.tinfoiltales.com Let's schedule you for a future episode and dive into the mysteries together! Got Weird Stuff?Send it to our Foil Phone at (765) 431-7958 to share your story.Have some strange physical evidence you want to share?  Mail it to:Tinfoil TalesP.O. Box 302Peru, IN 46970📱 Follow Us on Social Media: Stay engaged on Facebook to join the conversation. http://www.facebook.com/tinfoiltales and look for Brandon Tinfoil TalesExplore mysterious visuals on Instagram and share your own experiences. https://www.instagram.com/tinfoiltalespodcast📺 Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: Catch video snippets, visuals, and more on our YouTube channel. Don't miss out – subscribe for intriguing content related to our episodes. https://www.youtube.com/@tinfoiltales💼 Become a Patreon Member: Join our Patreon community for exclusive benefits! For just $1.99 a month, enjoy early access to new episodes and ad-free content. Your support helps us continue exploring the unknown – become a member here. http://www.patreon.com/tinfoiltales🎶 Music Credits:All music for the podcast was written and performed by Devin Gowin. For those interested in hiring Devin, you can reach him at [email protected]🚨 Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Brandon Wright) nor the podcast (Tinfoil Tales) is responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. Tinfoil Tales is a platform for others to share their experiences and opinions. The podcast and its host neither agree nor disagree with the views and opinions expressed by guests.  All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and do not reflect on the overall views of the podcast or its host. We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Tinfoil Tales. Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases. If you are concerned about any content, feel free to skip ahead or stop listening altogether.📅 Copyright 2024. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tinfoil-tales--6147818/support.
    --------  
    1:07:59
  • Ep. 147: The Pukwudgie Whisperer
    Welcome back to Tinfoil Tales! On this episode I am joined by my guest Susy Bastille. She is an independent researcher of the elusive and often maligned pukwudgie (that diminutive forest dwelling humanoid, and trickster, of Wampanoag folklore).Born and raised in CT, Susy's focus has been in the rich history of strange and spooky occurrences in New England. Her research into pukwudgies led her to delve into the mystery of the Bridgewater triangle, one of New England’s most infamous high strangeness areas. The area has phenomena including numerous ghost sightings, bigfoot, thunderbirds, giant snakes, phantom lights, UFOs and of course pukwudgies. Susy is currently working on an archival project of wee folk sightings and related phenomenon across the country. Her other passion project is researching and visiting ancient stone structures and ceremonial sites in New England which has begun to overlap with her interest in the paranormal. She is also a co-host of THE HIGH STRANGENESS FACTOR, with Steve Ward and Andy Mercer, on The Paranormal UK Radio Network https://linktr.ee/susybastilleTinfoil Tales Podcast - Show Notes 🎙️ Want to be a Guest? If you have a paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story to share, we'd love to hear from you! Reach out to us at [email protected] or use the contact button on our website. http://www.tinfoiltales.com Let's schedule you for a future episode and dive into the mysteries together! Got Weird Stuff?Send it to our Foil Phone at (765) 431-7958 to share your story.Have some strange physical evidence you want to share?  Mail it to:Tinfoil TalesP.O. Box 302Peru, IN 46970📱 Follow Us on Social Media: Stay engaged on Facebook to join the conversation. http://www.facebook.com/tinfoiltales and look for Brandon Tinfoil TalesExplore mysterious visuals on Instagram and share your own experiences. https://www.instagram.com/tinfoiltalespodcast📺 Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: Catch video snippets, visuals, and more on our YouTube channel. Don't miss out – subscribe for intriguing content related to our episodes. https://www.youtube.com/@tinfoiltales💼 Become a Patreon Member: Join our Patreon community for exclusive benefits! For just $1.99 a month, enjoy early access to new episodes and ad-free content. Your support helps us continue exploring the unknown – become a member here. http://www.patreon.com/tinfoiltales🎶 Music Credits:All music for the podcast was written and performed by Devin Gowin. For those interested in hiring Devin, you can reach him at [email protected]🚨 Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Brandon Wright) nor the podcast (Tinfoil Tales) is responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. Tinfoil Tales is a platform for others to share their experiences and opinions. The podcast and its host neither agree nor disagree with the views and opinions expressed by guests.  All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and do not reflect on the overall views of the podcast or its host. We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Tinfoil Tales. Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases. If you are concerned about any content, feel free to skip ahead or stop listening altogether.📅 Copyright 2024. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tinfoil-tales--6147818/support.
    --------  
    1:15:44
  • Ep. 146: Prime Declassified
    Welcome back to Tinfoil Tales. On this episode I am joined by Eve Howard. Eve is a life long experiencer. She believes to have been involved in secret experimental programs. She hosts a show called Prime Declassified on Rumble. Eve shares some of the experiences she remembers while being a part of these sort of programs.Tinfoil Tales Podcast - Show NotesShare Your Story!Got a paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story? We want to hear it! Reach out at [email protected] or our website.Connect with UsFollow us on Facebook, and Instagram!Subscribe to our YouTube or Rumble channels to watch the monthly livestream Tinfoil Tales: After Dark on the last Thursday of every monthSupport the Show!Join our Patreon community for exclusive benefits like early access and ad-free episodes. Join now for free or for only $1.99 a month for unlimited access.Merch StoreVisit the merch store for Tinfoil Tales stickers, shirts, hats, etc.Music CreditsAll music for the podcast was written and performed by Devin Gowin.For those interested in hiring Devin, you can reach him at [email protected] views expressed are those of the guests and do not reflect the podcast or host. We encourage you to think critically and form your own opinions.Thank you for listening!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tinfoil-tales--6147818/support.
    --------  
    1:13:18
  • Ep. 145: It Was Eating Roadkill
    Welcome back to Tinfoil Tales! On this episode I am joined by fellow Hoosier, Jeanette and she is here to discuss the canid creature she saw eating roadkill one morning 20+ years ago. Jeanette believes it must have been a dogman creature due the to incredible size of the all gray colored creature. This happened in broad daylight, at slower speeds and the creature was not afraid of the vehicle as it watched her drive passed, making eye contact with her.Jeanette also discusses a very recent sighting of another strange upright walking canine silhoutte she saw just a few weeks ago while walking her dog. A vehicle passes by and she heard the brakes squeal as if they too witnessed this large bipedal creature.Tinfoil Tales Podcast - Show NotesShare Your Story!Got a paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story? We want to hear it! Reach out at [email protected] or our website.Connect with UsFollow us on Facebook, and Instagram!Subscribe to our YouTube or Rumble channels to watch the monthly livestream Tinfoil Tales: After Dark on the last Thursday of every monthSupport the Show!Join our Patreon community for exclusive benefits like early access and ad-free episodes. Join now for free or for only $1.99 a month for unlimited access.Merch StoreVisit the merch store for Tinfoil Tales stickers, shirts, hats, etc.Music CreditsAll music for the podcast was written and performed by Devin Gowin.For those interested in hiring Devin, you can reach him at [email protected] views expressed are those of the guests and do not reflect the podcast or host. We encourage you to think critically and form your own opinions.Thank you for listening! Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tinfoil-tales--6147818/support.
    --------  
    1:26:44

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Tinfoil Tales

Tinfoil Tales is here to bring you firsthand accounts of the strange and mysterious from every day people like yourself. Whether it's eyewitnesses to unknown cryptid creatures or sightings of weird objects in the sky, Tinfoil Tales covers it all. From alien abductions to world wide conspiracies, every topic is discussed. Listen to all of these stories as told by those who have either experienced it or researched extensively into these strange phenomena. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tinfoil-tales--6147818/support.
Podcast website

Listen to Tinfoil Tales, Something You Should Know and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Tinfoil Tales: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 4:02:09 AM