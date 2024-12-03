Ep. 147: The Pukwudgie Whisperer
Welcome back to Tinfoil Tales! On this episode I am joined by my guest Susy Bastille. She is an independent researcher of the elusive and often maligned pukwudgie (that diminutive forest dwelling humanoid, and trickster, of Wampanoag folklore).Born and raised in CT, Susy's focus has been in the rich history of strange and spooky occurrences in New England. Her research into pukwudgies led her to delve into the mystery of the Bridgewater triangle, one of New England’s most infamous high strangeness areas. The area has phenomena including numerous ghost sightings, bigfoot, thunderbirds, giant snakes, phantom lights, UFOs and of course pukwudgies. Susy is currently working on an archival project of wee folk sightings and related phenomenon across the country. Her other passion project is researching and visiting ancient stone structures and ceremonial sites in New England which has begun to overlap with her interest in the paranormal. She is also a co-host of THE HIGH STRANGENESS FACTOR, with Steve Ward and Andy Mercer, on The Paranormal UK Radio Network https://linktr.ee/susybastilleTinfoil Tales Podcast - Show Notes 🎙️ Want to be a Guest? If you have a paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story to share, we'd love to hear from you! Reach out to us at [email protected]
