Today, I sit down with the one and only Paris Hilton to talk about past trauma and healing. Paris opens up about her life as a teen where she dealt with abusive adults without asking for help, living in shame and trauma, being portrayed as someone who is completely the opposite of who she really is, and finally finding the support system that she needed to find healing and create a safe space where she can be her true self. Paris Hilton is a CEO, New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, DJ, designer, recording artist, actress, host, model, and influencer Paris has defined and dominated pop culture commanding her position as one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. She has masterfully harnessed her self-made spotlight to architect a thriving entertainment and consumer products empire which spans an impressive range of businesses and verticals, including tv, film, audio, music, publishing, licensing, consumer products, brand partnerships, and so many more. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores, 19 product lines, and 29 fragrances that has amassed over 4 billion in revenue. In 2001, Variety declared Paris as a billion dollar entrepreneur in recognition of her successful business and global brand. What We Discuss: 00:00 Intro 05:19 Trusting people too much can sometimes negatively impact us 07:48 Paris explains how fame and money can drastically change people 09:52 Opening up about your struggles and abuse is difficult but somehow rewarding 13:27 Holding on to uncomfortable things and finding the courage to talk about it 16:09 "The shame shouldn't be on you, but on the person that hurt you." 19:39 Children are so often scared to tell their parents about their struggles and they tend to keep it to themselves 21:52 How does Paris view her grandma and what role she played in her life 24:10 When everyone is telling you that you're broken and you need to be fixed 26:59 Turning your supposed 'incapability' into your own super power 30:01 Paris recalls how she was abused and how she tried to hide it because of shame 34:58 Finally getting the understanding you deserve for going through so much suffering as a child 38:44 Getting women support from other women as a celebrity 42:38 Pushing for a change in schools where abuse are happening 44:47 It's helpful to know that you have friend who listens to you and you have a safe space where you can feel at ease 47:00 Finding it difficult to deeply connect with someone because of fear and past trauma 52:54 Finding genuine love and allowing yourself to be vulnerable and intimate with another person 55:57 Why living a very public life made Paris more protective of her own family 01:01:59 Parenthood can completely change you and make you understand your parents better 01:04:23 Does money truly translate to having complete freedom 01:05:24 Believe in manifesting who you truly want to become and it shall happen 01:09:06 Going through a painful moment and finding the courage to be brave enough to take control of your life 01:13:18 Paris on Final Five Episode Resources Paris Hilton | Website Paris Hilton | Instagram Paris Hilton | YouTube Paris Hilton | Twitter Paris Hilton | Facebook Paris Hilton | TikTok