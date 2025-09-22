Bone Crusher, The Follow Up Question, and Ricky be Writing

Hi Divas!!Episode 3! This episode I spoke about Cecil J Williams walking in the Actively Black fashion show, read a submission from a listener about the rampant lack of curiosity plaguing us and geeked out about Ricky Fayne's debut The Devil Three Times. Like I lowkey have an attitude that I'm writing copy for this episode instead of reading that book right now. If you have a submission for Get It Off Your Chest enter it here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfhb2Q-mCPVA5QoJQLlW2m7sK4FWSj8zOYdyhWrg6lv4NtDuA/viewform?usp=headerBooks!The Idiot: The Idiot a book by Elif Batuman - Bookshop.org USThe Devil Three Times:The Devil Three Times a book by Rickey Fayne - Bookshop.org USOK GOODBYE SEE YOU ON FRIDAY GOD WILLING