These Books are for Everybody
Cree Myles
Arts
These Books are for Everybody
  • Bone Crusher, The Follow Up Question, and Ricky be Writing
    Hi Divas!!Episode 3! This episode I spoke about Cecil J Williams walking in the Actively Black fashion show, read a submission from a listener about the rampant lack of curiosity plaguing us and geeked out about Ricky Fayne's debut The Devil Three Times. Like I lowkey have an attitude that I'm writing copy for this episode instead of reading that book right now. If you have a submission for Get It Off Your Chest enter it here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfhb2Q-mCPVA5QoJQLlW2m7sK4FWSj8zOYdyhWrg6lv4NtDuA/viewform?usp=headerBooks!The Idiot: The Idiot a book by Elif Batuman - Bookshop.org USThe Devil Three Times:The Devil Three Times a book by Rickey Fayne - Bookshop.org USOK GOODBYE SEE YOU ON FRIDAY GOD WILLING
    30:07
  • Cocaine, Cowards and Social Capital
    I got the immense honor of sitting down a few months ago to talk with Rob Franklin about his dazzling debut "Great Black Hope". We talk about the unfortunate binary of addiction, how different folks are perceived based on their socio-economic standing, and what it's like growing up Black middle class. Check it out!!Obviously you need to grab the book:https://bookshop.org/p/books/great-black-hope-a-novel-rob-franklin/70fd26fe634007cf?ean=9781668077436&next=tSee you on Monday!
    43:40
  • Tabitha Brown, Miles Sucks and Mississippi Got Damn!
    HEY HEY HEY HEY!Welcome to the FIRST EPISODE OF THE FIRST SEASON OF THESE BOOKS ARE FOR EVERYBODY Super excited that you all are here hanging out, today on this episode I talked about Tabitha Brown telling us to get a job, I read a letter from a listener whose best friend married a dud and I talk about all the amazing books I got to read in preparation for my Mississippi Book Festival panel. I hope you all enjoy!Tabitha: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOH0mg...Submit your own Get it off Ya Chest https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOH0mg...BOOKS!The Girls Who Grew Big:https://bookshop.org/beta-search?keyw...The Wilderness:https://bookshop.org/beta-search?keyw...The Original Daughter:https://bookshop.org/beta-search?keyw...My Train Leaves at Three:https://bookshop.org/beta-search?keyw...
A podcast that works to make great lit and critical thinking fun and accessible. After all, much like these hoes, these books are for everybody.
