The 100 Day Project: Make More Art

How to work through creative blocks with artist Elle Luna

Art, creativity, and the creative process. Our conversation explores how to start making art, the transformative power of daily creative practice, and how Elle works through creative blocks. About Elle Luna: Elle Luna is a designer, painter, and writer — most well known for her 2015 book The Crossroads of Should and Must, which has been translated into over a dozen languages. She previously worked as a designer at IDEO, with teams on apps and websites, including MIT, Medium, Mailbox, and Uber, and facilitated the global, online project #The100DayProject, encouraging people to take one step toward what they must do every day for 100 days. Her current studio practice combines art-making with Grof Holotropic Breathwork, exploring how creativity and conscious breathing can guide us toward our own innate wisdom and wholeness. You can find Elle at elleluna.art where she shares updates about her painting practice and upcoming workshops.