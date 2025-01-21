The 100 Day Project: Make More Art

Making art and creative community with Anna Brones
Make art by honoring your creative cycles and connecting with creative communities. In this episode, artist and author Anna Brones shares how she balances input and output, and how allowing flexibility in creative structures can lead to more sustainable and fulfilling artistic practices.
Insights:
Creativity is like breathing—both inhaling (inspiration) and exhaling (creation)
Creative practices benefit from structure, but that structure can change and adapt
It's crucial to recognize and honor periods of incubation and slower creative moments
"Structures only serve us as they serve us." – Anna Brones
About Anna Brones:
Anna is a writer, artist, and educator based in the Pacific Northwest. She works as a papercut artist, hand cutting illustrations from single pieces of paper, and is the author of several books. She produces Creative Fuel, a newsletter and podcast, and is the founder of Creative Fuel Collective.
33:37
How to work through creative blocks with artist Elle Luna
Art, creativity, and the creative process. Our conversation explores how to start making art, the transformative power of daily creative practice, and how Elle works through creative blocks.
About Elle Luna:
Elle Luna is a designer, painter, and writer — most well known for her 2015 book The Crossroads of Should and Must, which has been translated into over a dozen languages. She previously worked as a designer at IDEO, with teams on apps and websites, including MIT, Medium, Mailbox, and Uber, and facilitated the global, online project #The100DayProject, encouraging people to take one step toward what they must do every day for 100 days. Her current studio practice combines art-making with Grof Holotropic Breathwork, exploring how creativity and conscious breathing can guide us toward our own innate wisdom and wholeness. You can find Elle at elleluna.art where she shares updates about her painting practice and upcoming workshops.
48:11
#The100DayProject Podcast Trailer
What happens when you commit to showing up for your creativity every single day? In this trailer for #The100DayProject Podcast, host Lindsay Jean Thomson introduces a season of conversations with artists, designers, and makers about developing a creative practice, finding your voice, and building community. Featuring insights from Elle Luna, Rukmini Poddar, Anna Brones, Lindsay Stripling, and Olivia Lin, we explore how daily creative practice can transform not just our art, but our lives. From working through creative blocks to finding joy in the process, these conversations reveal the power of consistent practice and the importance of creative community.
The power of making art, creative community, and more with artists, makers, and creatives. Each episode dives into a guest's experience with building a creative habit, revealing how daily creative rituals can lead to profound personal and professional growth. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just beginning your creative journey, this podcast offers practical insights, inspiring stories, and a supportive community for anyone looking to build a sustainable creative practice. Produced and hosted by Lindsay Jean Thomson, music by Peter Fenn.
About The 100 Day Project:
The 100 Day project is a free global art project and online community. Every year, thousands of people all around the world participate. Anyone can join (yes, that means you!). How it works: we pick a start date, you pick a project. Beginning on the start date, do your project every day for 100 days and document your process. Find out more and sign up for the newsletter at www.the100dayproject.org.