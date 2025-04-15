It’s easy to forget your readers are human when you’re chasing clicks, likes, or a book deal. In this powerful episode, author and thought leader Andy Crouch helps writers reframe their work with one big reminder: your readers are image-bearers. He unpacks what it means to write with dignity in the digital age—and drops a stunning metaphor about music and writing that just might change how you approach your craft. Hi! I’m Will and I’m an editor and writing coach, here to help you get the message burning in your heart onto the page and into the world. At Writers Circle, there’s no cool kids—just fellow learners. We exist to make writing feel a little less lonely and a lot more doable. Welcome to our circle.
--------
1:11:09
Your Soul Matters More Than Success with Jackie Hill Perry
It's easy to lose yourself in the pursuit of success. We incessantly check Instagram. Or Substack. We feel less-than, comparing ourselves to others. When our content hits, we like it一maybe a bit too much. We write about God, but inside, we feel hollow. Like we're faking it. It takes honesty to admit this. And here's the thing: we all feel it. No exceptions. Rather than pretending it's not a struggle, today's guest candidly shares about her wrestle with fame, and how she keeps her soul healthy in the middle of it all. In part two of this interview with Jackie Hill Perry, she explains to senior editor Will Parker Anderson: - Two things every writer should pay close attention to - The importance of private friendship in the social media age - What to do when you're tired and feel like you're faking it - How to embrace weakness, not run from it Jackie's wisdom will equip you to navigate your own complicated relationship with platform. To ask good questions. To be in community. And above all, to abide in Jesus.
--------
28:41
What's Wrong With Publishing with Jackie Hill Perry
There's a problem with publishing. It feels like quantity trumps quality. Those with big platforms get book deals. Meanwhile, many who have something worthwhile to say get ignored. But it's not all bad news. Today's guest, Jackie Hill Perry, proves it's possible to have a massive following and still deliver powerful content. She explains to senior editor Will Parker Anderson how she hopes the industry will change in favor of those with something to say一regardless of their platform numbers. As a master communicator, Jackie unpacks: How to discern if you should write a book How to balance creativity and clarity Why the grueling work of writing a book is worth it How to choose a book topic How to protect your voice in the editing process By the end of this episode, you'll worry less about the size of your platform. You'll be free to write from the heart. And thanks to Jackie's wisdom, you'll save time focusing on what matters. EPISODE LINKS Subscribe to Will's weekly newsletter: writerscircle.co Please rate this podcast: Apple | Spotify Will's Instagram: @willparkeranderson Will's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/willparkeranderson/
--------
36:10
How to Grow Your Platform with Curtis Yates (part 2)
A lot of writers struggle with the idea of building a platform. Some of us lack motivation because it seems impossible to get noticed in today's noisy world. Some of us get pulled into the black hole of social media, depleting our energy and resorting to gimmicks to try and promote our writing. In Part 2 of this conversation with literary agent Curtis Yates, he explains to senior editor Will Parker Anderson how to navigate the tension between promoting our work on one hand and surrendering the outcome on the other. Some of his big ideas include: - Why we should think about platform as stewardship - How to organically and strategically grow your audience - How to cultivate community through a newsletter If the idea of building a platform feels overwhelming or discouraging to you, this episode is for you. Curtis gives a ton of practical pointers to help you take steps towards growth.
--------
45:22
Why Platform Matters with Curtis Yates (part 1)
Why does your platform matter so much to publishers? Isn't good writing enough? Is it necessary to become an online personality just to land a book deal? You've probably asked these questions, as you watch countless writers exhaust themselves trying to gain traction on social media. It's noble to want to exit the circus and focus on what matters: writing. When it comes to platform, writers make two key mistakes. First, they ignore it altogether. But if publishers look for momentum, and don't see it, it's unlikely you'll get a book deal. Second, writers try to gather followers across too many platforms. It's too much to manage, and they ultimately give up. Today's guest offers a better way. Curtis Yates is a lawyer, literary agent, and author coach at Yates & Yates一the agency his father founded. In this episode, he explains to senior editor Will Parker Anderson how the digital age has shifted the publishing world. Discoverability, which was once confined to brick and mortar bookstores, has moved onto the internet and social media. If you want to win the game, you have to know the rules. Curtis offers insight about why publishing has changed so dramatically in the last 10-15 years, and what you as a writer can do about it. This episode is Part 1 of 2. Stay tuned for the second half next week.
A podcast for nonfiction writers who want to sharpen their skills and publish their work for the glory of Jesus. Senior book editor Will Parker Anderson interviews authors and experts about the writing life.