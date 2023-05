The World's Best Construction Podcast

The Middle Eastern Building Spree You WEREN'T Aware Of - #38

This week we're talking about The B1M's latest video and a Middle Eastern building spree that you probably didn't know about – no, it's not in the UAE, Qatar or Saudi Arabia (for once) – this is Israel. The high volumes of construction in the country right now are personified in KPF's 350-metre Azrieli Spiral Tower in Tel Aviv. It's set to become Israel's first supertall skyscraper when it completes in 2026. Tel Aviv is also building a new mass transit system consisting of three light rail and three metro lines. We're covering it all!Later, we talk about The B1M's infamous social media April fools joke... we trolled the internet into thinking the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia was BACK under construction, but with a cheeky twist. Then we're heading over to New York to discuss another supertall skyscraper under construction in the city. Also designed by KPF, 520 Fifth Avenue will rise 305-metres above Manhattan and offer 98 residential apartments across its 76-storeys, along with new commercial space at street level.We end the show with a spicy email from Benjamin Ryan.