The World's Best Construction Podcast

Join Fred Mills, Liam Marsh, and Luke Bligh as they discuss news and trends from the construction, engineering and architecture industries in a relaxed atmosphe... More
Available Episodes
5 of 43
The SHOCKING Story of New York’s Strangest Tower - #42
This week we’re heading to the Big Apple to talk about The B1M's latest video "The Shocking Story of New York’s Strangest Tower". The Daily Bugle Buil... uh, sorry, we mean The Flatiron Building - Manhattan's iconic triangular structure faces an uncertain future and has a strange story to tell.Later in the episode, we look at New York’s Climate Exchange (Skidmore, Owings and Merrill), London’s new skyscraper at Old Street Roundabout (Kohn Pedersen Fox), and Manchester City's £300M new entertainment venue and stadium expansion at the Etihad.We end the show with a lovely email from "Yan Hockey".Get in touch! [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/4/2023
52:11
The INSANE Engineering of the Golden Gate Bridge - #41
This week we’re heading to California to talk about The B1M's latest video "The Insane Engineering of the Golden Gate Bridge". Think of American landmarks and you’ll probably think of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge almost immediately. The iconic structure has stood for over 80 years and remains a critical piece of US road infrastructure. Now the structure is undergoing a massive seismic retrofit project to ensure it is able to remain standing through the city’s next major earthquake and into the future. Later in the episode, we look at the US Navy’s new National Museum in Washington DC with multiple designs proposed for the American Capital, China’s riverside theatre plans (Open Architecture), and Vietnam’s next skyscraper (Aedas Architects).We end the show with a cheeky email from "Bahr270".Get in touch! [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
52:13
The JEDDAH TOWER Episode - #40
This week, to celebrate our 40th episode, we’re talking about The B1M's latest video "How to Finish the World's Tallest Skyscraper" - that can only mean one thing... The Jeddah Tower, Saudi Arabia. Big episode. Big discussion. Big bants. Big building.Later in the episode, we look at New York’s tree-topped 64 University Place (KPF), London’s new rolling bridge (Thomas Randall-Page), and Utrecht’s crazy new Civic Centre (Heatherwick Studio). Oh, and we quickly go over the latest update on Penn Station plans (awkward). We end the show with a "witty review" from Luca Fleming.Get in touch! [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/20/2023
1:02:37
The $7BN Plan to Save New York's MOST HATED Train Station - #39
This week we’re talking about The B1M's latest video "The $7BN Plan to Save New York's Most Hated Train Station" - that's right, Manhattan's Penn Station is finally getting an update.Later, we talk about a 480-metre supertall skyscraper that's broken ground in Shanghai. Inspired by the form of a magnolia — the flower of Shanghai — the Shanghai North Bund Center has been conceived by KPF as a "vertical city" and is set to contain housing, office spaces, hospitality and tourist attractions. Then we're heading to Columbia, Maryland where the City's set to get a new lakeside public library designed by Heatherwick Studio for Howard County Libraries. Inspired by Columbia’s origins as a planned city in the 1960s, the tree-topped five storey structure is intended to act as a joint community and educational hub with walkable rooftops will enable visitors to explore the building's exterior, surrounded by native plant and tree species.Get in touch! [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/13/2023
43:43
The Middle Eastern Building Spree You WEREN'T Aware Of - #38
This week we’re talking about The B1M's latest video and a Middle Eastern building spree that you probably didn't know about – no, it's not in the UAE, Qatar or Saudi Arabia (for once) – this is Israel. The high volumes of construction in the country right now are personified in KPF's 350-metre Azrieli Spiral Tower in Tel Aviv. It's set to become Israel’s first supertall skyscraper when it completes in 2026. Tel Aviv is also building a new mass transit system consisting of three light rail and three metro lines. We're covering it all!Later, we talk about The B1M's infamous social media April fools joke... we trolled the internet into thinking the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia was BACK under construction, but with a cheeky twist. Then we're heading over to New York to discuss another supertall skyscraper under construction in the city. Also designed by KPF, 520 Fifth Avenue will rise 305-metres above Manhattan and offer 98 residential apartments across its 76-storeys, along with new commercial space at street level.We end the show with a spicy email from Benjamin Ryan.Get in touch! [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Join Fred Mills, Liam Marsh, and Luke Bligh as they discuss news and trends from the construction, engineering and architecture industries in a relaxed atmosphere. Grab a coffee or cuppa tea and enjoy The World's Best Construction Podcast by The B1M