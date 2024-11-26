As the death toll rises in Ukraine, what is the endgame for Putin and Zelenskyy? On this week’s episode of The World, Richard and Yalda discuss the possibility of World War III and dissect an alleged Iranian assassination attempt in the UAE. Click here to watch the full episode on YouTube. To get in touch or to share questions for Engel and Hakim, email [email protected]. Episodes of The World with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim will be available every Wednesday on all podcast platforms.
--------
35:24
United States of Emergency? Rachel Maddow on her fears for the US under Trump
Millions interned in camps? Assassinations? Political imprisonments? That is what one of America's leading liberal commentators Rachel Maddow, host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" - and also The World's first guest - says could happen during Trump's next stint in the White House. Richard and Yalda also bring listeners up to date with the conflict in Ukraine and the latest developments in the Middle East, as both are just back from the region. Click here to watch the full episode on YouTube. To get in touch or to share questions for Engel and Hakim, email [email protected]. Episodes of The World with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim will be available every Wednesday on all podcast platforms.
--------
56:05
Peacemaker? Warmaker? Kingmaker? Trump 2.0 in the world
Donald Trump has already made it clear there will be a seismic shift in foreign policy when he is President. Will there be less funding for Ukraine? Where does Trump 2.0 leave the war in Gaza? What will that alleged Iranian assassination attempt on his life do to his stance on Tehran? Yalda and Richard answer all that on this week’s episode as well as answering listener questions and giving their weekly predictions. Click here to watch the full episode on YouTube. To get in touch or to share questions for Engel and Hakim, email [email protected].
--------
31:38
What Trump’s win means for the world
They said it was too close to call, but Donald Trump won decisively and is now set to return to the White House.In his victory speech he repeated his claim that he is the man who "will stop wars" and make the world a safer place. This week Richard and Yalda talk about what Trump's foreign policy could look like. When it comes to Ukraine, Israel, Iran and China how will he act?Click here to watch the full episode on YouTube. To get in touch or to share questions for Engel and Hakim, email [email protected]. Episodes of The World With Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim will be available every Wednesday on all podcast platforms.
--------
18:41
'The greatest show on earth' - less than a week until US election
It's six days until the US election and in this week's episode of The World, Richard and Yalda discuss the radically different foreign policy approaches of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. On Ukraine, Israel and Iran – how would each candidate approach these conflicts? What would that mean for the wider world? They also analyse the implications of Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran over the weekend. Click here to watch the full episode on YouTube. To get in touch or to share questions for Engel and Hakim, email [email protected]. Episodes of The World With Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim will be available every Wednesday on all podcast platforms.
About The World with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim
Sky News’ Yalda Hakim and NBC’s Richard Engel have covered world events for years. Now, they team up for a new podcast to share their experiences from the frontline. They debrief from global flashpoints and discuss their encounters with the biggest decision makers. They’ll also be joined by some of those key players to help make sense of world events. From conflict in the Middle East, to the US election, and the war in Ukraine there is no better place for analysis and expertise New episodes from Richard and Yalda every Wednesday. Starting October 9th.