What Trump’s win means for the world

They said it was too close to call, but Donald Trump won decisively and is now set to return to the White House.In his victory speech he repeated his claim that he is the man who "will stop wars" and make the world a safer place. This week Richard and Yalda talk about what Trump's foreign policy could look like. When it comes to Ukraine, Israel, Iran and China how will he act?Click here to watch the full episode on YouTube. To get in touch or to share questions for Engel and Hakim, email [email protected] . Episodes of The World With Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim will be available every Wednesday on all podcast platforms.