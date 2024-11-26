Sky News’ Yalda Hakim and NBC’s Richard Engel have covered world events for years. Now, they team up for a new podcast to share their experiences from the front...

About The World with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim

Sky News’ Yalda Hakim and NBC’s Richard Engel have covered world events for years. Now, they team up for a new podcast to share their experiences from the frontline. They debrief from global flashpoints and discuss their encounters with the biggest decision makers. They’ll also be joined by some of those key players to help make sense of world events. From conflict in the Middle East, to the US election, and the war in Ukraine there is no better place for analysis and expertise New episodes from Richard and Yalda every Wednesday. Starting October 9th.