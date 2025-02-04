Powered by RND
The White Canon

Trevor Beaulieu & Josh Olson
Trevor Beaulieu & Josh Olson host different guests every week for deep dive discussions about movies that are universally beloved amongst mainstream white film ...
  • 16 Candles/The Breakfast Club w/Wyatt Cenac & Daniel Waters
    We kick it all off with a double feature of John Hughes films. Our guests are comedian, actor, producer, and writer Wyatt Cenac and screenwriter Daniel Waters (Heathers). 
    2:32:12

About The White Canon

Trevor Beaulieu & Josh Olson host different guests every week for deep dive discussions about movies that are universally beloved amongst mainstream white film audiences, and relatively unknown by black ones.
