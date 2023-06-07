THE WHISTLEBLOWERS: INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, hosted by former DHS official turned anonymous whistleblower and “Blowback” author Miles Taylor, will bring...
Episode 2: Reality
Decorated U.S. Air Force veteran and NSA contractor Reality Winner comes across a top secret document that sheds light on one of the biggest scandals in American history. The White House isn’t telling the truth. Reality must decide: would a true patriot leak it, or look the other way?
This episode contains talk of self-harm. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988. Chat at 988lifeline.org. Connect with a trained crisis counselor. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/13/2023
45:21
Episode 1: Anonymous
In Sept. 2018, the New York Times publishes an anonymous essay by a Trump administration official. The explosive op-ed reveals presidential misconduct and a White House on the brink. Series host Miles Taylor considers blowing the whistle, knowing it might destroy his life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/13/2023
45:24
Introducing: The Whistleblowers: Inside the Trump Administration
Welcome to The Whistleblowers: Inside the Trump Administration.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About The Whistleblowers: Inside the Trump Administration
THE WHISTLEBLOWERS: INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, hosted by former DHS official turned anonymous whistleblower and "Blowback" author Miles Taylor, will bring you into the room – and into the lives – of the high-ranking officials and frontline public servants who tried to bring order to the chaos of the Trump years, while grappling with the most difficult decision of their lives: whether to openly speak the truth. They knew that doing so meant near-certain retribution, costing them their homes, jobs, marriages, safety ... and changing the course of history.