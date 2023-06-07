THE WHISTLEBLOWERS: INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, hosted by former DHS official turned anonymous whistleblower and “Blowback” author Miles Taylor, will bring...

THE WHISTLEBLOWERS: INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, hosted by former DHS official turned anonymous whistleblower and “Blowback” author Miles Taylor, will bring...

In Sept. 2018, the New York Times publishes an anonymous essay by a Trump administration official. The explosive op-ed reveals presidential misconduct and a White House on the brink. Series host Miles Taylor considers blowing the whistle, knowing it might destroy his life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Decorated U.S. Air Force veteran and NSA contractor Reality Winner comes across a top secret document that sheds light on one of the biggest scandals in American history. The White House isn’t telling the truth. Reality must decide: would a true patriot leak it, or look the other way? This episode contains talk of self-harm. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988. Chat at 988lifeline.org. Connect with a trained crisis counselor. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Whistleblowers: Inside the Trump Administration

THE WHISTLEBLOWERS: INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, hosted by former DHS official turned anonymous whistleblower and “Blowback” author Miles Taylor, will bring you into the room – and into the lives – of the high-ranking officials and frontline public servants who tried to bring order to the chaos of the Trump years, while grappling with the most difficult decision of their lives: whether to openly speak the truth. They knew that doing so meant near-certain retribution, costing them their homes, jobs, marriages, safety ... and changing the course of history.