The Wheel of Time - The Lorehounds

Calling all music fans! The Lorehounds network’s first music podcast, Nevermind the Music, is officially launching on September 10 – where two friends and academics filter their appreciation of music through the frameworks of psychology, music theory, and irreverent humor.Hosts Mark and Nichole join David, John, and Elysia for a light-hearted chat about who they are, how this whole podcast thing started, and what to expect from their joint venture – not to mention answers to key questions like which single album each of us would take to a desert island to listen to for the rest of forever.Stick around after the chat for a 5-minute preview of Nevermind the Music. And then visit the link below to hear more!Check out Nevermind the Music https://thelorehounds.com/podcast/nevermind-the-musicGet in touch: [email protected]
them on Instagram @nevermusicpod