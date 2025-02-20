Powered by RND
The Wheel of Time - The Lorehounds

Podcast The Wheel of Time - The Lorehounds
The Lorehounds
Elysia and John break down the Amazon Prime Original Series, The Wheel of Time. Join us for weekly recaps, and subscribe on Patreon or Supercast for bonus conte...
TV & FilmTV ReviewsArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • The Wheel of Time - Lorecast - On Ajahs
    Elysia and John do a deep dive on the seven official Ajahs and one secret Ajah in The Wheel of Time. They discuss the qualities of each Ajah, how the Amyrlin's Ajah fits into the mix, and intra/inter-Ajah politics.Contact UsQuestions or comments? Send emails to: [email protected] up for the One-Time Season PassWheel of Time Season PassLinks to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsAny opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    40:40
  • The Wheel of Time - S03E02-03 - A Question of Crimson & Seeds of Shadow
    Elysia and John break down the second and third episodes of Season 3 of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. They discuss the return to the Two Rivers, the alliances between the Forsaken, and the introduction of the Aiel Waste.Contact UsQuestions or comments? Send emails to: [email protected] up for the One-Time Season PassWheel of Time Season PassLinks to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsAny opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    2:11:11
  • The Wheel of Time - S03E01 - To Race the Shadow
    Elysia and John break down the action-packed debut of Season 3 of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. They discuss the Aes Sedai's insidious enemies, the fellowship of the Emond's Field Five, and the growing tension between Rand and his allies.Contact UsQuestions or comments? Send emails to: [email protected] up for the One-Time Season PassWheel of Time Season PassLinks to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsAny opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:55:27
  • The Wheel of Time - Season 3 Trailer Spoilercast
    Elysia and John break down the first full trailer for Season 3 of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. They discuss their hopes for the season with full book spoilers.Links Referenced: Teaser, New Trailer, Mat PromoSign up for the One-Time Season PassWheel of Time Season PassContact UsQuestions or comments? Send emails to: [email protected] to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsAny opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    41:58
  • Meet Nevermind the Music
    Calling all music fans! The Lorehounds network’s first music podcast, Nevermind the Music, is officially launching on September 10 – where two friends and academics filter their appreciation of music through the frameworks of psychology, music theory, and irreverent humor.Hosts Mark and Nichole join David, John, and Elysia for a light-hearted chat about who they are, how this whole podcast thing started, and what to expect from their joint venture – not to mention answers to key questions like which single album each of us would take to a desert island to listen to for the rest of forever.Stick around after the chat for a 5-minute preview of Nevermind the Music. And then visit the link below to hear more!Check out Nevermind the Music https://thelorehounds.com/podcast/nevermind-the-musicGet in touch: [email protected] them on Instagram @nevermusicpodLinks to the Lorehounds’ Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsAny opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    28:42

About The Wheel of Time - The Lorehounds

Elysia and John break down the Amazon Prime Original Series, The Wheel of Time. Join us for weekly recaps, and subscribe on Patreon or Supercast for bonus content.linktr.ee/thelorehounds
