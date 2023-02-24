Welcome to The Veterinary Roundtable presented by All-Star Veterinary Clinic! The Veterinary Roundtable revolves around listener's questions and concerns regard... More
Our Thoughts On Ear Cropping & Tail Docking
Welcome to another episode of The Veterinary Roundtable! In this episode, the ladies discuss if they're a country or beach person, a few severe cases of parvovirus, answer a controversial question among the veterinary industry, and more!Do you have a question for The Veterinary Roundtable? Ask us on any social media platform or email [email protected]!Episodes of The Veterinary Roundtable are on all podcast services along with video form on Facebook and YouTube!Buy our children's book Chowder Caught A Cold: https://tinyurl.com/2nuwb2mhGet a 30 day free trial of Audible Premium Plus: www.audibletrial.com/vetroundtableTIMESTAMPSIcebreakers - 0:05:17Case Collections - 0:10:51Listener Question (@ishtar_avakian) - 0:30:55
4/21/2023
49:16
The Saga Of A Surgery Specialist
Welcome to a very special episode of The Veterinary Roundtable! In this episode, the ladies discuss everything and anything with board certified surgeon, Dr. Brian Martin! They discuss his past, the challenges of working with referral clinics, traits a surgeon should have, the joys of performing surgery, and more!Do you have a question for The Veterinary Roundtable? Ask us on any social media platform or email [email protected]!Episodes of The Veterinary Roundtable are on all podcast services along with video form on Facebook and YouTube!Buy our children's book Chowder Caught A Cold: https://tinyurl.com/2nuwb2mhGet a 30 day free trial of Audible Premium Plus: www.audibletrial.com/vetroundtableTIMESTAMPSIcebreakers - 0:02:16Dr. Martin's History - 0:08:20What Made Dr. Martin Pick Surgery? - 0:12:11The Challenges Of Working With Referral Clinics - 0:16:11Dr. Martin's Favorite Surgery To Perform - 0:24:10The Work/Life Balance Of Being A Specialist - 0:26:57Would Dr. Martin Pick The Same Specialty? - 0:34:16Important Traits To Have As A Surgeon - 0:35:11The Greatest Joy When Performing His Job - 0:39:48Dr. Martin's Advice For Future Veterinary Technicians & Veterinarians - 0:41:37
4/7/2023
45:32
The Curious Outbreak At The Cattery
Welcome to another episode of The Veterinary Roundtable! In this episode, the ladies discuss if a hot dog is a sandwich, discuss a case of sutures being torn off, sleuth their way through a tough, yet lengthy, listener question and more!Do you have a question for The Veterinary Roundtable? Ask us on any social media platform or email [email protected]!Episodes of The Veterinary Roundtable are on all podcast services along with video form on Facebook and YouTube!Buy our children's book Chowder Caught A Cold: https://tinyurl.com/2nuwb2mhGet a 30 day free trial of Audible Premium Plus: www.audibletrial.com/vetroundtableTIMESTAMPSIcebreakers - 0:03:31Case Collections - 0:07:17Listener Question (@BengalsBoutiqqe) - 0:19:14)
3/24/2023
30:25
Picking The Brain Of A Neurologist
Welcome to a very special episode of The Veterinary Roundtable! In this episode, the ladies conduct a fantastic discussion with one of Indianapolis' top neurologists, Dr. Jonny Cross! They discuss his history, why he chose neurology as a specialty, the difficulties of being a Medical Director, and more!Do you have a question for The Veterinary Roundtable? Ask us on any social media platform or email [email protected]!Episodes of The Veterinary Roundtable are on all podcast services along with video form on Facebook and YouTube!Get a 30 day free trial of Audible Premium Plus: www.audibletrial.com/vetroundtableTIMESTAMPSIcebreakers - 0:01:54Dr. Cross' History - 0:13:00Did Neurology Come Easy To Dr. Cross? - 0:15:43The Cultural Shift & Development of Specialty Medicine - 0:19:35The Challenges of Being A Medical Director - 0:23:57The Best Part of Being A Neurosurgeon - 0:26:10Working Through Challenging Cases Being A Specialist - 0:27:11Dr. Cross' Most Interesting Case - 0:30:27Does Dr. Cross See More Epileptic Dogs or Cats? - 0:35:02Dr. Cross' Advice For Veterinarians & Vet Techs - 0:37:51
3/10/2023
49:23
How Much Money Does A Veterinarian Make?
Welcome to a another episode of The Veterinary Roundtable! In this episode, the ladies discuss the correct pronunciation of pecan, a prolapsed rectum case, everything to know about how veterinarians are paid, and more!Do you have a question for The Veterinary Roundtable? Ask us on any social media platform or email [email protected]!Episodes of The Veterinary Roundtable are on all podcast services along with video form on Facebook and YouTube!Get a 30 day free trial of Audible Premium Plus: www.audibletrial.com/vetroundtableVeterinary Salary Estimator: https://tinyurl.com/26aa8vz4TIMESTAMPSIcebreakers: 0:04:35Case Collections: 0:10:30Listener Question (@vin.incognoli): 0:24:41
Welcome to The Veterinary Roundtable presented by All-Star Veterinary Clinic! The Veterinary Roundtable revolves around listener's questions and concerns regarding anything and everything pet-related. The hosts, Dr. Ashlyn Duckwall and Dr. Emily King, along with their two guests, will try their hardest to answer each and every client question to the best of their ability... and have a few laughs along the way. Episodes release bi-weekly on Fridays at 9AM on all podcast services along with Facebook and YouTube! Want to be featured on the show? Ask your question by messaging us on Facebook, Instagram or emailing [email protected]!