My set recording from The Trance Empire Live event in Sheffield at Plot 22 30.08.25.
Our return to Sheffield after April’s sell-out was incredible. The city’s passion for Trance is undeniable, and the atmosphere proved it. Despite two last-minute lineup changes, Hiddenagenda, Rik Crofts, and Gav Walker delivered outstanding sets, with Rik closing the night on an anthem-fuelled high. What a night—thank you, Sheffield!
Choose your player 👉 https://hypeddit.com/rodmantteshefaug25
Tracklist:
Coast 2 Coast feat. Discovery x Hel:sløwed - Home [Armada Captivating]
State72 & MJ Project - In The Air Tonight [Trance FC]
Alex Sonata & TheRio - Tribal ID [Anjunabeats]
Dennis Sheperd, KAWSAN & That Girl - Hollow [A Tribute to Life]
Above & Beyond, Zoe Johnston - Carry Me Home [Anjunabeats]
Veracocha, Orjan Nilsen - Carte Blanche [A State of Trance]
Christopher Maison - Enlighten [Ablazing]
BarWall - Peacemaker [2Rock]
Scott Mac - Damager 02 (Mac Zimms Remix) [Magik Muzik]
Andy Judge - Through The Storm [Find Your Harmony]
Bogdan Vix, Mona Moua - Truly (Dim3nsion Remix) [Blue Dot Trance]
Junkie XL, Tiesto - Obsession [Magik Muzik]
Starry Major - Lost Memories [Pure Trance]
Suncatcher - Losing Daylight 2025 (Alex Wright 2025 Remix) [Alter Ego]
Tiesto - Flight 643 [Magik Muzik]
Key4050 - Want More [Kearnage]
Solar Factor - Urban Shakedown [Bonzai]
Alexander de Roy - Stalemate [2Rock Uplifting]
Harshil Kamdar, MIDI Kittyy - Set Me Free [Blue Dot Trance]
Rodman - Aurora [Ascent]
Hypersia - Astrophe [In Trance We Trust]
Rodman - Ecstasy [White Label]
Dogzilla - Without You (Rodman's Blinding Lights Remix) [White Label]
Transaphonic & Ren Faye - Nothing On Your Love [ZYX Trance]
Rank 1 - Breathing (Airwave) (Breaks Dub) [ID&T]
M.I.K.E. - Sunrise At Palamos [Bonzai]
Rene Ablaze - Tokyo [FSOE]
Enigma State - State Of Mind (Bryan Kearney Rework) [Kearnage]
Alex M.O.R.P.H., Sylvia Tosun - An Angel's Love (Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Andrea Ribeca Remix) [Armada Captivating]
Darren Tate, Jono Grant - Let The Light Shine In [Darren Tate vs. Jono Grant] [Mondo]
Everything TTE
👉 https://bio.to/TTE
Rodman's Music
👉 https://bio.to/OfficialRodman
Gold Standard Recordings
👉 https://bio.to/GoldStandardRec
--------
2:32:31
--------
2:32:31
THE TRANCE EMPIRE 385 with Rodman
Two hours of the best in Trance music, this is episode 385 of The Trance Empire, with your host, Rodman.
Choose your player 👉 https://hypeddit.com/tte385
TTE385 Tracklist:
Matt Fax - Ascend [Armind]
Paul Sawyer, Danny Stubbs & Susie Ledge - Reverie (Ginchy Remix) Pure Trance]
Northern Project - We Found Love [Addictive Sounds]
Eximinds - The Singularity [Interplay]
BT, PARAFRAME - Flaming June (PARAFRAME Remix) [Black Hole]
Life Explorer - Kiss of the Wind [2Rock]
Adam Morris - Through The Darkness [Redux Red]
Lexy Chae - Shiny Things (Sunny Lax Remix) [Addictive Sounds]
Martire pres. X&Y - New Beginnings (Solid Stone Remix) [Alter Ego Progressive]
Shadow Assembly - Elarion [Black Hole]
Jordan Tilstone - The Feeling [High Voltage]
Will Rad & Sinéad McCarthy - Were Going Home [Bemind]
York, Ayla, NELLY TGM - Left On Our Own [Black Hole]
Paul Denton - Eivissa [FSOE]
Activa, Tom Bro - Delta [Borderline]
Chris Bezz & NELLY TGM - Salvation [White Label]
Forbidden Mind - Dance Alarm [Monster Pure]
Will Rees, Ana Criado, Tony Conway - Call Me Closer [Amsterdam Trance]
Gabrielle Ag & Eric De La Vega - Hypnos [Magic Island Elevate]
TTE Track of the Week
Transaphonic & Ren Faye - Nothing On Your Love [ZYX Trance]
Derek Ryan & DNCR - Home Is With You [Ascent]
Robbie Graham - Heliosphere [FSOE]
Chris Metcalfe - Interstellar [FSOE]
Matt Robertson - Solitude [Borderline]
TTE Classic Selection
Tiesto - Flight 643 [Magik Muzik 2001]
Everything TTE
👉 https://bio.to/TTE
Rodman
👉 https://bio.to/OfficialRodman
Gold Standard Recordings
👉 https://bio.to/GoldStandardRec
--------
2:01:41
--------
2:01:41
THE TRANCE EMPIRE 384 with Rodman
Two hours of the best in Trance music, this is episode 384 of The Trance Empire, with your host, Rodman.
Choose your player 👉 https://hypeddit.com/tte384
TTE384 Tracklist:
Atleha, Nicole Cassar - Moonlight [AVA Deep]
sub-Emerge - Receding Steps [Interplay Flow]
U-Jeen, Spectorsonic, Alex Believe, INNA JAYA - Madan [Interplay]
talkofthetown - Groove Cruise [Elliptical Sun]
Dennis Sheperd, KAWSAN & That Girl - Hollow [A Tribute to Life]
Mars Shadow - Signal Fade [PROXIMUM]
Sander Ferrar - Antares (Carlos Adonis Remix) [Addictive Sounds]
TTE Track of the Week
Suncatcher - Losing Daylight 2025 (Alex Wright 2025 Remix) [Alter Ego]
Timo Pralle, Ria Joyse - Nostalgia (Homesick) (Cedric Paul Dub) [Abora]
Blue5even, Alaera, Eric de la Vega - Out Of My Way [AVA White]
Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Roman Messer - Millennium Falcon [Suanda]
Allen Watts, Peter Steele, Jennifer Rene - You Will Know My Name [High Voltage]
Ian Solano - Last Resort [Molekular Sounds]
Woody van Eyden & Diana Fox - Running On Empty [Future Sequence]
Transaphonic & Ren Faye - Nothing On Your Love [ZYX Trance]
Lightstate, Tycoos - Unseen Force [Extrema Global]
Harshil Kamdar - Inspiro [Blue Dot Trance]
FAWZY, Daniela Presta, Winterborn & Wavetraxx - Divine (Wavetraxx Dub) [Narratology]
Spy - Dynasty [Monster Neos]
Vikram Prabhu - Higher State [AVA White]
Liam Wilson, MDDLTN - Sa Torreta [Armada Captivating]
Enigma State - State Of Mind (Bryan Kearney Rework) [Kearnage]
Alex van Leeuwen - Echoes of Eternity [Ablazing]
Victor Lobanov - Star Planet [Suanda]
TTE Classic Selection
Randy Katana - In Silence (Ron Van Den Beuken Mix) [Reset 2004]
Everything TTE
👉 https://bio.to/TTE
Rodman
👉 https://bio.to/OfficialRodman
Gold Standard Recordings
👉 https://bio.to/GoldStandardRec
--------
2:03:21
--------
2:03:21
Rodman Live at TTE London 10.05.25
My set recording from The Trance Empire Live event in London at Tola 10.05.25.
Our return to London for TTE Live after November 2024 saw us take over Tola Nightclub in Peckham - a more intimate setting than the Lightbox in Vauxhall. Joining me on the lineup was Matt from C-Systems, delivering a storming headline set, with support from local favourites Heart & Hawk, Alan Banks, and Blackromeo. South of the Stars closed the night with a powerful Tech-Trance finale. The crowd was electric from start to finish, with plenty of new faces adding to the top-class atmosphere.
Choose your player 👉 https://hypeddit.com/rodmanttelon25
Tracklist:
RainbowYG - Blue Moon (Ishiro Remix) [Cooperation Trance]
Transaphonic - Stay [ZYX Trance]
Yelow & Aytaro - Stargazing [Magic Island Elevate]
Beat Service - Sunrise (Here I Am) [White Label]
Dogzilla - Without You (Rodman's Blinding Lights Remix) [White Label]
Stowers & Cooper - Sonic State [Pure Trance NEON]
Tycoos, Sly Dewars, Natune - I'll Rise Up High [2Rock]
SuwranP - Lost in That Winter [2Rock Uplifting]
Rodman - ID [White Label]
Fred Baker - Total Blackout [F.B.I]
Manuel Le Saux - Chimera [Extrema Global Music]
Maarten De Jong - Vigor [Armada Captivating]
Simon Patterson - F16 [2 Play]
M42 - O.E.G. [Ascent]
State72 - Shine [Addictive Sounds]
Andrea Ribeca - Galactica [FSOE]
AA Meeting - Supercell [VII]
Ben van Gosh - Clouds [Molekular Sounds]
Everything TTE
👉 https://bio.to/TTE
Rodman's Music
👉 https://bio.to/OfficialRodman
Gold Standard Recordings
👉 https://bio.to/GoldStandardRec
--------
1:34:04
--------
1:34:04
THE TRANCE EMPIRE 383 with Rodman
Two hours of the best in Trance music, this is episode 383 of The Trance Empire, with your host, Rodman.
Choose your player 👉 https://hypeddit.com/tte383
TTE383 Tracklist:
Miguel Cupido - Just a Little Bit [Addictive Sounds]
Vasily Goodkov - Cyberpunk [Interplay]
talkofthetown - Here x Now [Elliptical Sun]
SKYDA - Sundar [White Label]
JXR - Connected [Interplay Global]
Bogdan Vix, Mona Moua - Truly (Dim3nsion Remix) [Blue Dot Trance]
Suncatcher - Losing Daylight 2025 (Alex Wright 2025 Remix) [Alter Ego]
Starry Major - Lost Memories [Pure Trance]
John O'Callaghan - Lunar Divide [Subculture]
Mariano Mancini - For All The Memories [Extrema Global Music]
Nolan Stenemberg - Echoes Of You [Silent Shore]
ANSHERY - State of Lightness [2Rock Uplifting]
RAM & Christina Novelli and Asteroid - All Gone 2025 [Nocturnal Knights]
Mark Wilks - Escape The Ordinary [Nocturnal Knights]
TTE Track of the Week
Alexander de Roy - Stalemate [2Rock Uplifting]
Rinaly, Brieanna Grace - Anywhere [Black Hole]
0Gravity - Divinity [FSOE]
Allen Watts - Open Your Mind [Pure Trance NEON]
Alex M.O.R.P.H., Sylvia Tosun - An Angel's Love (Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Andrea Ribeca Remix) [Armada Captivating]
Talla 2XLC - Trance Atlantic [Technoclub Retro]
Meilink - Hope [Critical Uprising]
Conor Holohan - Beyond [Extrema Global Music]
Angelus - Dancin' With Ghosts [Reason II Rise Music]
Ruslan Khatmullin - Marcel [Abora]
TTE Classic Selection
Solar Factor - Urban Shakedown [Bonzai 2003]
Everything TTE
👉 https://bio.to/TTE
Rodman
👉 https://bio.to/OfficialRodman
Gold Standard Recordings
👉 https://bio.to/GoldStandardRec