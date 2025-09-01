Rodman Live at TTE Sheffield 30.08.25

My set recording from The Trance Empire Live event in Sheffield at Plot 22 30.08.25. Our return to Sheffield after April’s sell-out was incredible. The city’s passion for Trance is undeniable, and the atmosphere proved it. Despite two last-minute lineup changes, Hiddenagenda, Rik Crofts, and Gav Walker delivered outstanding sets, with Rik closing the night on an anthem-fuelled high. What a night—thank you, Sheffield! Choose your player 👉 https://hypeddit.com/rodmantteshefaug25 Tracklist: Coast 2 Coast feat. Discovery x Hel:sløwed - Home [Armada Captivating] State72 & MJ Project - In The Air Tonight [Trance FC] Alex Sonata & TheRio - Tribal ID [Anjunabeats] Dennis Sheperd, KAWSAN & That Girl - Hollow [A Tribute to Life] Above & Beyond, Zoe Johnston - Carry Me Home [Anjunabeats] Veracocha, Orjan Nilsen - Carte Blanche [A State of Trance] Christopher Maison - Enlighten [Ablazing] BarWall - Peacemaker [2Rock] Scott Mac - Damager 02 (Mac Zimms Remix) [Magik Muzik] Andy Judge - Through The Storm [Find Your Harmony] Bogdan Vix, Mona Moua - Truly (Dim3nsion Remix) [Blue Dot Trance] Junkie XL, Tiesto - Obsession [Magik Muzik] Starry Major - Lost Memories [Pure Trance] Suncatcher - Losing Daylight 2025 (Alex Wright 2025 Remix) [Alter Ego] Tiesto - Flight 643 [Magik Muzik] Key4050 - Want More [Kearnage] Solar Factor - Urban Shakedown [Bonzai] Alexander de Roy - Stalemate [2Rock Uplifting] Harshil Kamdar, MIDI Kittyy - Set Me Free [Blue Dot Trance] Rodman - Aurora [Ascent] Hypersia - Astrophe [In Trance We Trust] Rodman - Ecstasy [White Label] Dogzilla - Without You (Rodman's Blinding Lights Remix) [White Label] Transaphonic & Ren Faye - Nothing On Your Love [ZYX Trance] Rank 1 - Breathing (Airwave) (Breaks Dub) [ID&T] M.I.K.E. - Sunrise At Palamos [Bonzai] Rene Ablaze - Tokyo [FSOE] Enigma State - State Of Mind (Bryan Kearney Rework) [Kearnage] Alex M.O.R.P.H., Sylvia Tosun - An Angel's Love (Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Andrea Ribeca Remix) [Armada Captivating] Darren Tate, Jono Grant - Let The Light Shine In [Darren Tate vs. Jono Grant] [Mondo] Everything TTE 👉 https://bio.to/TTE Rodman's Music 👉 https://bio.to/OfficialRodman Gold Standard Recordings 👉 https://bio.to/GoldStandardRec