Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyThe Top Shelf
Listen to The Top Shelf in the App
Listen to The Top Shelf in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Top Shelf

Podcast The Top Shelf
topshelf
ThePrimeagen and teej_dv are on a quest to find the best possible technical speakers and ask the best possible questions we can find. You all know ThePrimeagen ...
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Jose Valim: Creator of Elixir
    Today's Sponsors: Code Rabbit: https://www.coderabbit.ai - Use promo code TOPSHELF ! Boot dot dev: https://boot.dev/btw Twitch https://twitch.tv/ThePrimeagen Discord https://discord.gg/ThePrimeagen
    --------  
  • Ryan Dahl: Creator of Node & Deno talks Deno 2.0
    Today we had Ryan Dahl on the podcast and talk about the history of Node, Deno and so much more. Really hope you enjoy this talk with him! Thanks everyone. Big thanks to the sponsor of today's episode: Code Rabbit https://coderabbit.ai/.
    --------  
    1:30:32
  • Yacine: How a Rejected Side Project Turned into a Job At X
    We talk about how to psyop yourself into loving work, working out and respecting your users. I hope you enjoy the episode! The Yapper Himself: https://x.com/yacineMTB
    --------  
    1:20:29
  • Taylor Otwell: Laravel, PHP, OSS & VC
    Today we talk with Taylor Otwell, the creator of Laravel. We start at Laravel's humble beginnings and move all the way to the exciting new Series A raise with Accel and all that it is enabling Laravel to do today! Sponsor for the Show: Infinite Red If your company needs help moving to mobile, Infinite Red could be a great choice for you! From the smallest startups to some of the largest companies, Infinite Red is ready to help you ship an elegant and effective mobile application with React Native. Check them out at: https://infinite.red/ Links from the show: Taylor's X: https://x.com/taylorotwell Laravel: https://laravel.com/
    --------  
    1:45:28
  • DHH: On Competency, Coding and Children
    DHH is the Creator of Ruby on Rails, Co-owner & CTO of 37signals (Basecamp & HEY), NYT best-selling author, and Le Mans 24h class-winner. X: https://x.com/dhh Personal Site: https://dhh.dk/
    --------  
    2:04:18

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Top Shelf

ThePrimeagen and teej_dv are on a quest to find the best possible technical speakers and ask the best possible questions we can find. You all know ThePrimeagen can't read, so this is a great format for him to really shine. Teej is here to make sure that Prime knows who the guest is and also to interrupt Prime wherever possible
Podcast website

Listen to The Top Shelf, Lex Fridman Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Top Shelf: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/15/2025 - 2:43:15 AM