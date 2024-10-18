Today we had Ryan Dahl on the podcast and talk about the history of Node, Deno and so much more. Really hope you enjoy this talk with him! Thanks everyone.
1:30:32
Yacine: How a Rejected Side Project Turned into a Job At X
We talk about how to psyop yourself into loving work, working out and respecting your users. I hope you enjoy the episode!
The Yapper Himself: https://x.com/yacineMTB
1:20:29
Taylor Otwell: Laravel, PHP, OSS & VC
Today we talk with Taylor Otwell, the creator of Laravel. We start at Laravel's humble beginnings and move all the way to the exciting new Series A raise with Accel and all that it is enabling Laravel to do today!
Links from the show:
Taylor's X: https://x.com/taylorotwell
Laravel: https://laravel.com/
1:45:28
DHH: On Competency, Coding and Children
DHH is the Creator of Ruby on Rails, Co-owner & CTO of 37signals (Basecamp & HEY), NYT best-selling author, and Le Mans 24h class-winner.
X: https://x.com/dhh
Personal Site: https://dhh.dk/
ThePrimeagen and teej_dv are on a quest to find the best possible technical speakers and ask the best possible questions we can find. You all know ThePrimeagen can't read, so this is a great format for him to really shine. Teej is here to make sure that Prime knows who the guest is and also to interrupt Prime wherever possible