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The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area
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The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

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NewsSports
The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area
Latest episode

495 episodes

  • The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

    [49ers +/-] A Day for Non-Headliners to Shine

    08/05/2026 | 43 mins.
    Tim and Matt Barrows discuss the 49ers' continued rash of injuries, possible consequences, and how Jordan Watkins, Jack Jones, Jaden Duggar and others seized the opportunity on Wednesday. Plus, when will Kyle Shanahan be full-go?
  • The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

    [North & South] Dodgers Get Skubal; Giants Get a Future

    08/04/2026 | 47 mins.
    Tim and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' big move to get Tarik Skubal and how it sets up more labor wars. Also, how Buster Posey pivoted and landed a new wave of prospect talent in Monday's selloff.
  • The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

    [TK Show] A Conversation with Brock Purdy

    08/03/2026 | 20 mins.
    Tim talks to 49ers QB Brock Purdy about the team's theme for this season, Kyle Shanahan's accident and not needing to be a hero with the ball on every throw.
  • The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

    [49ers +/-] Lynch & Deebo Talk, Marathe Exits

    08/02/2026 | 34 mins.
    Tim and Matt Barrows get through the latest Emergency Episode -- John Lynch speaks about Ricky Pearsall's surgery, Deebo Samuel's arrival and Kyle Shanahan's progress. Also, what Paraag Marathe's departure means.
  • The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

    [49ers +/-] Highlights & Fights at the 1st Padded Practice

    07/31/2026 | 33 mins.
    Tim and Matt Barrows analyze the highlights and lowlights from the 49ers' first padded practice. Also, a skirmish and Kyle Shanahan's 40-minute appearance.
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About The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area
Tim Kawakami is one of the most respected sports writers in the nation and a leading voice in the Bay Area. With his wealth of connections, he lands top-notch guests on the TK Show and produces must-listen interviews.
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