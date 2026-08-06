Podcasts News The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area Audacy NewsSports Latest episode

495 episodes [49ers +/-] A Day for Non-Headliners to Shine 08/05/2026 | 43 mins. Tim and Matt Barrows discuss the 49ers' continued rash of injuries, possible consequences, and how Jordan Watkins, Jack Jones, Jaden Duggar and others seized the opportunity on Wednesday. Plus, when will Kyle Shanahan be full-go?

[North & South] Dodgers Get Skubal; Giants Get a Future 08/04/2026 | 47 mins. Tim and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' big move to get Tarik Skubal and how it sets up more labor wars. Also, how Buster Posey pivoted and landed a new wave of prospect talent in Monday's selloff.

[TK Show] A Conversation with Brock Purdy 08/03/2026 | 20 mins. Tim talks to 49ers QB Brock Purdy about the team's theme for this season, Kyle Shanahan's accident and not needing to be a hero with the ball on every throw.

[49ers +/-] Lynch & Deebo Talk, Marathe Exits 08/02/2026 | 34 mins. Tim and Matt Barrows get through the latest Emergency Episode -- John Lynch speaks about Ricky Pearsall's surgery, Deebo Samuel's arrival and Kyle Shanahan's progress. Also, what Paraag Marathe's departure means.

[49ers +/-] Highlights & Fights at the 1st Padded Practice 07/31/2026 | 33 mins. Tim and Matt Barrows analyze the highlights and lowlights from the 49ers' first padded practice. Also, a skirmish and Kyle Shanahan's 40-minute appearance.



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About The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area About The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area About The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area Tim Kawakami is one of the most respected sports writers in the nation and a leading voice in the Bay Area. With his wealth of connections, he lands top-notch guests on the TK Show and produces must-listen interviews. Podcast website NewsSportsSports News

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