Listen to The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area in the App
Tim Kawakami is one of the most respected sports writers in the nation and a leading voice in the Bay Area. With his wealth of connections, he lands top-notch g... More
  • Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr
    TK is joined by Steve Kerr to break down what's the future of Bob Myers, the ups & downs of some of the young players, how does Klay evolve as a player and much more.
    5/19/2023
    30:57
  • Sportscaster Mike Breen
    TK is joined by Mike Breen to discuss the Golden State Warriors going down 3-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals. And how it's hard to count out the Warriors.
    5/10/2023
    28:41
  • ESPN NBA Commentator Jeff Van Gundy
    TK is joined by Jeff Van Gundy to preview the Lakers vs. Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
    5/1/2023
    24:13
  • NBA Senior Writer Sam Amick And 49ers Beat Writer Matt Barrows
    TK is joined by Sam Amick to discuss the Warriors Game 5 in Sacramento to go up 3-2. The most surprising part of the series. The Kings outlook for the future. A look at the biggest turning point of the series. Other than Stephen Curry, who is the series MVP? And Matt Barrows discusses the 49ers in the 2023 NFL draft.
    4/28/2023
    55:04
  • NBA Writer and Podcaster Nate Duncan
    TK is joined by Nate Duncan to discuss the Warriors Game 3 win over the Sacramento Kings. A look at how the Warriors won. And what do they do when Draymond Green returns?
    4/21/2023
    26:40

About The TK Show: A Show about sports in the Bay Area

Tim Kawakami is one of the most respected sports writers in the nation and a leading voice in the Bay Area. With his wealth of connections, he lands top-notch guests on the TK Show and produces must-listen interviews.
