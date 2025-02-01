Check out my Sweetwater landing page for all the gear used in my studiohttps://sweetwater.sjv.io/jrLZW0Scotts LinksOriginal Music https://www.spiralcell.com/ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ScottUhlMusichttps://www.instagram.com/scottuhlmusic/
--------
22:22
LIVE From NAMM 2025 with Vernon Reid, Scott Uhl, Jonny Lee, Jason Sadites and Chad Huskey
This was filmed and recorded from the Creator Lounge at the NAMM show. I did my best to clean up the audio but some artifacts snuck their way in, but its LIVE.
--------
43:31
Digital Guitar Rigs for Rock Legends Steve Vai, Def Leppard and Dweezil Zappa with Rosh Roslin
Check out my Sweetwater landing page for all the gear used in my studiohttps://sweetwater.sjv.io/jrLZW0For more on Roshhttps://www.roshroslin.com/ https://www.instagram.com/roshroslin https://youtube.com/@roshroslin
--------
1:46:39
One of LA's Top Players Talks Kemper, Line 6 and Suhr Amps - Rod Castro
Check out my Sweetwater landing page for all the gear used in my studiohttps://sweetwater.sjv.io/jrLZW0IG - https://instagram.com/stalachAdd "The Silent Stage" here -https://thesilentstagepodcast.buzzsprout.com/share Follow Rod on Instagram http://instagram.com/iamrodcastroJoin this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbawdoeGr439blez7bqmjHQ/joinTip Jar - https://paypal.me/stevensterlacci
--------
1:24:35
Amp Modelers, YouTubers in Real Life and Gigs with Leon Todd
Help support the Podcast by shopping using the link below for all the gear used in my studiohttps://sweetwater.sjv.io/jrLZW0Check out Leon at the links below:YT - youtube.com/leontoddIG - instagram.com/leon_ragdollMUSIC - ragdollrock.bandcamp.com
The Silent Stage is a podcast dedicated to guitar players that are using digital amp modeling, profiling or capturing devices. On this show, we talk to professionals that are using these units on some of the biggest stages in the world, as well as your regular bar band weekend warriors.